Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of Twitter, which means he can concentrate his attention on ... changing the name of the other company he runs. Square, Inc. is rebranding as "Block," the company announced Wednesday.

What they're saying: “I see this as the emergence of a true Late Dorsey aesthetic, similar but distinct from what we would call Middle Zuck: protean, abstract, and endlessly self-referential,” says Tim Hwang, editor of the California Review of Images and Mark Zuckerberg.