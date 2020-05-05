2 hours ago - Economy & Business

J. Crew bankruptcy is likely the first of many driven by coronavirus shutdowns

Reproduced from Moody's Investors Service; Table: Axios Visuals

Retailer J. Crew's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing Monday "is likely the first of many companies to restructure in- or out-of-court in the next one to two years," S&P Global Ratings analysts warn in a new report.

Driving the news: J. Crew is the eighth debt-issuing retail and restaurant company to default on its debt this year, equaling the total from all of 2019 in just over four months, S&P notes.

  • "We expect the economic shutdown and lingering social distancing behaviors to trigger a broad shakeout of retail," S&P Global Ratings analyst Sarah E. Wyeth writes in the report.
  • "The industry needs to meaningfully reduce its physical footprint and rapidly evolve to reach the post-pandemic consumer."

What's happening: Ratings agencies S&P, Fitch and Moody's have been slashing retail companies' credit ratings as their debt levels rise and income streams dry up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • About 30% of the approximately 125 issuers S&P rates in the retail and restaurant sectors now hold credit ratings that imply at least a 1-in-2 chance of default.

It gets deeper: A record high 412 companies are now rated B3-negative or lower by Moody's, a rating equivalent to B- by S&P and Fitch, and well-below investment grade.

  • That number is up from 311 last month and more than double the number of companies rated this low in 2019.
  • It's also 42% above the high of 291 touched during the financial crisis, Moody's says.

Go deeper: Envision Healthcare considering bankruptcy

Go deeper

Coronavirus crisis expected to drag neighborhoods deeper into poverty

A mother and son walk through a neighborhood in Stockton, Calif. Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images

The number of high-poverty neighborhoods in the U.S. has increased at an alarming rate over the past 38 years, according to a new report out Tuesday from the Economic Innovation Group.

Why it matters: The analysis found that more and more neighborhoods that fall into poverty end up staying there. Stagnant wage growth in these places has made it very difficult for them to improve their fortunes even in good times — and that was before the severe economic crisis brought on by coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

USWNT vows to challenge legal setback in equal pay fight

Photo: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The USWNT's claim that they had long been underpaid was rejected by a federal judge on Friday, after the players accused the U.S. Soccer Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination" last year.

Driving the news: In a written decision, Judge R. Gary Klausner said the women hadn't provided enough evidence of pay discrimination to take the issue to the scheduled June 16 trial.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Sports

Doug Sosnik sees "the coronavirus election" tilting against Trump

America was going through the final stages of a political realignment even before the virus hit. Now, our biggest national crisis since World War II has set off a tectonic shift, transforming the country in ways we couldn't have imagined.

That's the big idea of a new political frame by Doug Sosnik, a former White House political director for President Clinton whose periodic "big thinks" are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy