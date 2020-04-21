1 hour ago - Health

Envision Healthcare considering bankruptcy

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Envision Healthcare, a Nashville-based healthcare staffing company owned by KKR, is considering a bankruptcy filing, per Bloomberg. A source says no such decision is imminent, as Envision continues to restructure its $7.5 billion debt-load (it recently exchanged $725 million of its $1.75 billion in unsecured notes).

Why it matters: This is a high-profile example of the cash-crunch felt by all sorts of medical groups, due to the sharp drops in everything from elective surgeries to ER visits to preventative care appointments.

  • It also comes after Envision, which has become synonymous with controversial billing tactics, received an undisclosed amount of federal bailout money, via a provision of the CARES Act.
  • History: KKR took Envision private in 2018 for $9.9 billion, including assumed debt, after it recorded a $228 million loss in 2017 on $7.8 billion in revenue.

The bottom line: "Elective surgeries that Envision provides are among the most lucrative medical procedures, while intensive care, which COVID-19 patients require, is far more expensive. Envision’s business of staffing emergency rooms has also suffered because it gets compensated per visit rather than for the time patients spent there. As a result, the typical two-week period that many COVID-19 patients spend in intensive care is a further drag on Envision’s revenue." — Reuters

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Bob Herman

The coronavirus could force more doctors to sell — or shutter

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus is shriveling the businesses of doctors' practices, which serve as the home base for most patients.

The big picture: Small and independent groups that are facing the most severe cash crunches eventually may be forced into two less-than-ideal options: sell the practice, which would further consolidate the industry and expose patients to higher costs, or close their doors for good.

Alayna Treene

Senate pushes vote on interim coronavirus funding as talks continue

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate voted via unanimous consent on Monday to hold another pro forma session Tuesday afternoon, giving the White House and Congress another day to hammer out the details of the interim coronavirus spending package.

Why it matters: A vote on the bill is expected tomorrow, but the Trump administration and House and Senate leadership were hopeful they would reach a deal this morning to replenish the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and deliver billions of emergency funding for hospitals and testing.

