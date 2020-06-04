59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ivanka Trump to salute "wartime graduates" in virtual commencement address

Mike Allen, author of AM

Ivanka Trump speaks after touring Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md., on May 15. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Ivanka Trump, delivering a virtual commencement address to WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, will say: "You are a wartime graduate."

"Our entire society is engaged in a national endeavor to defeat the virus, protect our fellow citizens, and open up America again to rebuild our economy," the presidential adviser says in prepared remarks. "Amidst the uncertainty, your training ... has prepared you for exactly this moment."

The big picture: Trump paid a visit in October to WSU Tech, which says it works with employers to determine their job needs now and into the future so our students graduate with the right skills.

  • Trump said in an announcement of the address to 750+ graduates: "The relevant and in-demand training they have obtained is critical to rebuilding our economy for the long term."

Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech, said: "From my work with Ms. Trump, serving on the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board over this last year, I know how passionate she is about reshaping the United States’ education and job-training landscape."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

The risk asset rally continues as stock market rebounds

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Risk assets have jumped over the past week and continued their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight day and posting its highest close since March 4, while the Nasdaq ended the day just 1.4% below its all-time high.

What it means: If it hadn't been evident before, Wednesday's market action made clear that the bulls are back in charge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's troubles grow, spread

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is confronting the most dire political environment of his presidency, with his support dropping fast from Texas to Wisconsin, even among his base of religious and older voters. 

Why it matters: Top Republicans tell Axios that Trump's handling of the nation's civil unrest, including his hasty photo op at St. John's Church after the violent clearing of Lafayette Park, make them much more worried about his chance of re-election than they were one week ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Social media takes on world leaders

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Social media companies are finally beginning to take action on posts from world leaders that violate their policies, after years of letting them mostly say whatever they wanted unfiltered to millions of people.

Why it matters: Government officials are among the users most likely to abuse the wide reach and minimal regulation of tech platforms. Mounting pressure to stop harmful content from spreading amid the coronavirus pandemic, racial protests and a looming U.S. election has spurred some companies to finally do something about it.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow