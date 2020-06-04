Ivanka Trump to salute "wartime graduates" in virtual commencement address

Ivanka Trump, delivering a virtual commencement address to WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, will say: "You are a wartime graduate."

"Our entire society is engaged in a national endeavor to defeat the virus, protect our fellow citizens, and open up America again to rebuild our economy," the presidential adviser says in prepared remarks. "Amidst the uncertainty, your training ... has prepared you for exactly this moment."

The big picture: Trump paid a visit in October to WSU Tech, which says it works with employers to determine their job needs now and into the future so our students graduate with the right skills.

Trump said in an announcement of the address to 750+ graduates: "The relevant and in-demand training they have obtained is critical to rebuilding our economy for the long term."

Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU Tech, said: "From my work with Ms. Trump, serving on the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board over this last year, I know how passionate she is about reshaping the United States’ education and job-training landscape."