Ivanka Trump told the AP Friday that the Ukraine whistleblower's identity is "not particularly relevant" to the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Why it matters: The statement from the president's daughter and adviser is in stark contrast to both her father, who has called on the whistleblower to come forward, and her brother, Donald Trump Jr., who earlier this week tweeted the alleged name of the whistleblower that has been circulating among right-wing media outlets.