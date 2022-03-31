Ivanka Trump organizes medicine, equipment for Ukraine

Ivanka Trump has helped virtually organize CEOs, industry leaders and nonprofit groups to deploy medicine, medical supplies and hospital equipment to Ukraine and Poland, an aide tells me.

Driving the news: After donating 1 million meals to be distributed in Ukraine, she spoke with the Polish ambassador to the UN, Krzysztof Szczerski, who said Ukraine was in dire need of medical supplies.

Within a week and a half, Ivanka Trump had rounded up hundreds of pallets for Ukraine — enough to fill five C-130 transport planes, the aide said.

The cargo included patient monitors, defibrillators, nebulizers and electrocardiographs, bandages, syringes, first-aid kits, IV supplies, and burn packs and dressings

Laurie Perlmutter, one of the donors, said in a statement that she and her husband, Ike, were "heartbroken to see the pain and suffering endured by the Ukrainian people ... We were both grateful to be a part of these efforts to send urgently needed medical supplies and equipment to Poland and Ukraine."