Ivanka Trump offers support for Rubio re-election despite primary speculation

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump has offered her support to Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) 2022 re-election — dulling speculation that she may challenge the senator in Florida's 2022 Republican Senate primary.
What they're saying: "Marco and Ivanka did speak a few weeks ago. Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election and they had a great talk," Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella tells Axios.
- Iacovella added that Rubio and Ivanka Trump are in discussions to host a joint event highlighting the duo's "successful push to expand the Child Tax Credit."
- The call between Rubio and Ivanka Trump was first reported by the New York Times.
Why it matters: Rubio easily won the 2016 Senate GOP primary in Florida after ending his presidential campaign, but a challenge from Ivanka Trump would likely make 2022 a far tighter race. Rubio's approval rating was just under 50% in 2020, according to Morning Consult.
- Florida Republican strategist Rick Wilson told Politico last month: "The X-factor is Ivanka. If it’s her, [Rubio's] dead. It’s over."
- "Ivanka has the Trump brand and it’s Trump’s party still. Marco Rubio, the fair-weather Trump ally, will become defined as history’s biggest nightmare in a Republican primary," Wilson said.
No major Democratic candidates have announced their intent to run against Rubio in 2022.