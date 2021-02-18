Sign up for our daily briefing

Ivanka Trump offers support for Rubio re-election despite primary speculation

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has offered her support to Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) 2022 re-election — dulling speculation that she may challenge the senator in Florida's 2022 Republican Senate primary.

What they're saying: "Marco and Ivanka did speak a few weeks ago. Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election and they had a great talk," Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella tells Axios.

  • Iacovella added that Rubio and Ivanka Trump are in discussions to host a joint event highlighting the duo's "successful push to expand the Child Tax Credit."
  • The call between Rubio and Ivanka Trump was first reported by the New York Times.

Why it matters: Rubio easily won the 2016 Senate GOP primary in Florida after ending his presidential campaign, but a challenge from Ivanka Trump would likely make 2022 a far tighter race. Rubio's approval rating was just under 50% in 2020, according to Morning Consult.

  • Florida Republican strategist Rick Wilson told Politico last month: "The X-factor is Ivanka. If it’s her, [Rubio's] dead. It’s over."
  • "Ivanka has the Trump brand and it’s Trump’s party still. Marco Rubio, the fair-weather Trump ally, will become defined as history’s biggest nightmare in a Republican primary," Wilson said.

No major Democratic candidates have announced their intent to run against Rubio in 2022.

Glen JohnsonMargaret Talev
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump exile government takes shape

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

From campaigns to conventions, Donald Trump and his administration are reemerging in exile.

What's happening: Trump family members are weighing political races, a slate of former Cabinet members are set to speak at next week's CPAC meeting, and after laying low through his impeachment trial, Trump is vowing to battle Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to shape the GOP’s field for the 2022 midterms.

Axios
Feb 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "McConnell was indispensable to Donald Trump's success"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Fox News' "Hannity" Tuesday night that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was "indispensable to Donald Trump's success," after the former president unleashed a scathing statement attacking the Kentucky senator in highly personal terms.

Why it matters: Graham, one of Trump's closest allies in the Senate, said that both McConnell and the former president are essential to Republicans' chances of taking control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. The rift between the two most powerful leaders in the party threatens to permanently paralyze the GOP.

Courtenay Brown
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Screenshot: CNBC

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.

Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.

