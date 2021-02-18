Ivanka Trump offers support for Rubio re-election despite primary speculation

Ivanka Trump has offered her support to Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) 2022 re-election — dulling speculation that she may challenge the senator in Florida's 2022 Republican Senate primary.

What they're saying: "Marco and Ivanka did speak a few weeks ago. Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election and they had a great talk," Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella tells Axios.

Iacovella added that Rubio and Ivanka Trump are in discussions to host a joint event highlighting the duo's "successful push to expand the Child Tax Credit."

The call between Rubio and Ivanka Trump was first reported by the New York Times.

Why it matters: Rubio easily won the 2016 Senate GOP primary in Florida after ending his presidential campaign, but a challenge from Ivanka Trump would likely make 2022 a far tighter race. Rubio's approval rating was just under 50% in 2020, according to Morning Consult.

Florida Republican strategist Rick Wilson told Politico last month: "The X-factor is Ivanka. If it’s her, [Rubio's] dead. It’s over."

"Ivanka has the Trump brand and it’s Trump’s party still. Marco Rubio, the fair-weather Trump ally, will become defined as history’s biggest nightmare in a Republican primary," Wilson said.

No major Democratic candidates have announced their intent to run against Rubio in 2022.