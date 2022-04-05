Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee

Andrew Solender
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Jerusalem on October 11, 2021. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Trump and a former White House senior advisor, on Tuesday testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Why it matters: The former first daughter is one of the few members of Trump’s inner circle who was with him in the Oval Office on Jan. 6 and has detailed knowledge of his actions on that day.

  • Her husband Jared Kushner, also a former White House senior advisor, testified to the panel for six hours last week.
  • The White House said last week they would not assert executive privilege over Kushner's or Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee.

What they’re saying: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the panel’s chair, told reporters the meeting started Tuesday morning and was “still going on” as of 3:00 PM.

  • “She’s answering questions. I mean, not in a broad chatty term, but she’s answering questions,” Thompson said.
  • He added that he was not aware of any instances in which she pled the Fifth Amendment or asserted privilege to refuse to answer a question.
