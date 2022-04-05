Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Trump and a former White House senior advisor, on Tuesday testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Why it matters: The former first daughter is one of the few members of Trump’s inner circle who was with him in the Oval Office on Jan. 6 and has detailed knowledge of his actions on that day.

Her husband Jared Kushner, also a former White House senior advisor, testified to the panel for six hours last week.

The White House said last week they would not assert executive privilege over Kushner's or Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee.

What they’re saying: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the panel’s chair, told reporters the meeting started Tuesday morning and was “still going on” as of 3:00 PM.