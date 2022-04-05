Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Trump and a former White House senior advisor, on Tuesday testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Why it matters: The former first daughter is one of the few members of Trump’s inner circle who was with him in the Oval Office on Jan. 6 and has detailed knowledge of his actions on that day.
- Her husband Jared Kushner, also a former White House senior advisor, testified to the panel for six hours last week.
- The White House said last week they would not assert executive privilege over Kushner's or Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee.
What they’re saying: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the panel’s chair, told reporters the meeting started Tuesday morning and was “still going on” as of 3:00 PM.
- “She’s answering questions. I mean, not in a broad chatty term, but she’s answering questions,” Thompson said.
- He added that he was not aware of any instances in which she pled the Fifth Amendment or asserted privilege to refuse to answer a question.