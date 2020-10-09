Ivanka Trump plans 4-state post-quarantine swing

Ivanka Trump, after a week of virtual fundraising while in quarantine, will travel to four states next week to campaign for President Trump, a Trump political aide tells Axios.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump is among Republicans' most requested fundraisers. The Trump campaign views his family as a major asset on the campaign trail. That was true even before the president tested positive, sidelining him from the road.

A Sunday-through-Tuesday swing will take Ivanka Trump to Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia.

The aide said Ivanka Trump tested negative Friday and has continued to test negative over the past two weeks. She has been quarantining at her home since the news broke about President Trump's positive test, the aide said.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump filled in for her father at two virtual fundraisers, raising $10 million, the aide said.