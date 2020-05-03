3 mins ago - World

Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown

Jacob Knutson

Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government announced that confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country increased by 174 on Sunday, well below the 474 jump it reported on Saturday.

Why it matters: It's the smallest daily increase in fatalities the country has seen since March 10, when the Italian government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

  • With new cases also declining on Sunday from 1,900 to 1,389, the data suggests that the outbreak is continuing on a downward trend one day before Italy's government begins to ease its almost eight-week lockdown.
  • Manufacturing and construction are set to start back on May 4, followed by shops on May 14. Bars, restaurants, cafes and other nonessential businesses will not open until at least June 1, and broad social distancing measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Yes, but: In past weeks, the daily death count tended to fall Sundays and rise again the following day, according to NBC News.

The big picture: Total deaths from Italy's coronavirus outbreak stands at 28,884, and at least 210,717 people have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • At least 81,654 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeper: Russia sees 4 days of record increases in coronavirus cases

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Russia sees 4 days of record increases in coronavirus cases

President Vladimir Putin visits a hospital in Moscow on March 24. Photo: Alexey Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russia reported 10,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, increasing its confirmed case total to 134,687.

Why it matters: It marks the fourth consecutive day that the country announced record single-day increases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - World
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,462,2682 — Total deaths: 244,911 — Total recoveries — 1,110,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,138,690 — Total deaths: 66,570 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. States: Michigan governor denounces protestors calling to reopen state while bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags — Cuomo announces regional consortium for buying PPE to reduce competition.
  4. Vaccine: Oxford scientist says evidence of efficacy could come in early June.
  5. Business: Gilead's CEO said the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government
  6. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Kudlow defends comments from February claiming virus was "contained."
  7. World: Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Cuomo announces 7-state consortium for buying PPE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware are forming a regional consortium to reduce competition when purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Why it matters: Cuomo and other governors have long complained that competition between states, private businesses and the federal government for critical coronavirus supplies has needlessly driven up prices in a time of emergency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Health