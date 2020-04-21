2 hours ago - World

Italy's prime minister previews cautious coronavirus reopening

Orion Rummler

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers a speech in September 2019 at the Senate in Rome. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Guidelines to cautiously reopen parts of Italy will likely be applied starting May 4, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Why it matters: Italy, which enforced the world's first nationwide coronavirus lockdown in March, has reported the most deaths caused by COVID-19 outside of the U.S., per Johns Hopkins data.

What he's saying: "I wish I could say: Let's reopen everything. Right away. We'll start again in the morning. This government has put the protection of citizen's health first, but it is certainly not at all insensitive to the objective of preserving the efficiency of the production system. But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would bring up the contagion curve uncontrollably and it would frustrate all the efforts we've put in so far. All together," Conte wrote on Tuesday.

Details: Conte said the country's reopening plan should include assessments of how many people use public transportation and private vehicles at what times, and how social distancing can be guaranteed — and rush hours avoided — for commuters.

  • He also said easing travel restrictions should vary based on the region, since "the characteristics and modes of transportation in Basilica are not the same as in Lombardy."
  • Conte noted that hospitals in different areas may face unique levels of stress, depending on how many coronavirus patients need care. As the New York Times notes, health care facilities in Italy's southern region are less sophisticated and financially supported than those in the north.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The White House and Congress reached a deal on a $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill, which President Trump is expected to sign.

The big picture: The agreement will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus bill's emergency loan program for small businesses, and provide billions for hospitals and expanded coronavirus testing.

Rebecca Falconer

Trump says he'll suspend immigration to U.S.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted. The White House did not immediately share any detail about what such an order would state.

