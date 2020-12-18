Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Italy orders holiday season coronavirus lockdown

Two soldiers wearing face masks patrol Duomo Square in Milan, Italy on Dec. 13. Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Friday that he has ordered a national lockdown for the Christmas and New Year's holidays as the country continues to see a surge in cases and deaths.

Why it matters: Italy has been one of the hardest-hit Western countries, with 67,894 coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday — the most in Europe.

Details: Conte said nonessential stores must close between Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan.3 and Jan. 5-6, per Reuters.

  • Travel on those days will only be allowed for work, heath or emergency issues. People will also be allowed to visit elderly family members living alone.
  • Restaurants and bars must close through the holiday period, except for takeout.
  • Conte said police would not specifically check that the rules were being followed inside homes, but he urged Italians to be responsible, Reuters reported.
  • Conte said 645 million euros ($790 million) has been set aside to help restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality sector.
  • Worth noting: The country had already passed a decree restricting movement between regions from Dec. 21 to Jan. 6.

What he's saying: “The situation is difficult across Europe. The virus continues to circulate everywhere,” Conte told reporters, per Reuters.

  • “Our experts were seriously worried that there would be a jump in cases over Christmas. ... We therefore had to act, but I can assure you it was not an easy decision.”

The big picture: Governments have struggled to determine how best to stem the expected surge in cases due to the holiday season.

  • Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Friday the country will go into a lockdown after Christmas. All non-essential shops, which reopened last week, must close from Dec. 26-Jan. 18. Restaurants and museums must also remain closed until Jan. 18, and schools will be required to continue remote learning until after Jan. 15.
  • Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico will ban nonessential activities starting Saturday until at least Jan. 10, officials announced Friday.

Go deeper

Danielle AlbertiCaitlin Owens
15 hours ago - Health

Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

In the last week alone, nearly 1 out of every 200 Americans was diagnosed with the coronavirus — an astronomically large portion of the population to be sick at the same time.

Why it matters: This will translate into large numbers of hospitalizations — and eventually deaths — in the coming weeks. It also means the rest of us have a decent chance of interacting with someone who is infected, anywhere we go.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
12 hours ago - Health

Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine live on television

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine live on television Friday.

Why it matters: The vice president is the highest-ranking U.S. official to be vaccinated — a move intended to boost public confidence about the vaccine's safety. He must still receive the second dose of the vaccine in order for it to be fully effective.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa FernandezNeal Rothschild
15 hours ago - Health

College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Seven out of 10 college students have experienced anxiety, 53% have experienced depression and 29% have considered dropping out since the pandemic began, according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll.

The big picture: The end is in sight, but students are still in for a cold, isolated second semester.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow