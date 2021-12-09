Sign up for our daily briefing

Italy fines Amazon $1.3 billion for violating antitrust law

Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's antitrust regulator fined Amazon $1.3 billion on Thursday, claiming an investigation unveiled that it abused its dominant position in the market by favoring third-party sellers that used its logistics services.

Why it matters: It comes amid a wave of antitrust law enforcement by European nations against Big Tech companies.

What they're saying: "The investigation showed that such benefits are crucial to gain visibility, to boost sales and, in turn, to the success of sellers’ offers on Amazon.it," the Italian Competition Authority said in a press release.

  • "In addition, third-party sellers using [Fulfilment by Amazon] are not subject to the stringent performance indicators that Amazon applies to monitor the non-FBA sellers’ performance, which can ultimately lead to the suspension of non-compliant sellers’ account on Amazon.it," the regulator added.

The big picture: The Italian Competition Authority says it is also requiring the company to offer "fair and non-discriminatory standards" to third-party listings.

  • Amazon said it "strongly disagreed" with the Italian regulator's decision and would appeal, according to Reuters.

Go deeper ... Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Photo: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially "deceiving millions of consumers," according to a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Joan Moriarty, research director for the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions that filed the complaint, told the Washington Post the group is "very hopeful" that the FTC will investigate the complaint because Lina Khan (D), a known Amazon critic, is now chair.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Anita Dunn advises Dems on economy message for '22

Signs from a President Biden event yesterday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Chase Castor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a midterm preview, top Democratic strategist Anita Dunn advises the party's House and Senate members to frame Republicans "as being against the economic interests of working Americans."

What she's saying: "Explicitly framing Republicans as opposing policies to lower costs does better than simply framing Republicans as the 'party of no,'" Dunn, White House senior adviser until August, writes in the memo.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

JPMorgan: "Full global recovery" in 2022

Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase Global Research says in a forecast to clients: "2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the global pandemic, and a return to normal conditions we had prior to the COVID-19 outbreak."

The big picture: The bullish report sees "a return of global mobility, and a release of pent-up demand from consumers (e.g. travel, services)."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow