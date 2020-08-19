49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"It is what it is" becomes DNC catchphrase

It's the new "depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is" — President Bill Clinton's instant-classic evasion in grand jury testimony in 1998.

What's happening: President Trump's comment about the virus to Jonathan Swan on "Axios on HBO" — "It is what it is" — became an online sensation.

Now, it’s being invoked repeatedly by prime-time speakers at the Democratic National Convention:

  • Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."
  • Bill Clinton: "When asked about the surge in deaths, he shrugged and said, 'It is what it is.' But did it have to be this way?"
  • Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer: "Donald Trump says, 'It is what it is.' Presidents should never say, 'It is what it is.' President Lincoln, honoring the great sacrifice at Gettysburg, didn’t say, 'It is what it is.' President Roosevelt — seeing a third of the nation ill-housed, ill-clad and ill-nourished — didn’t say, 'It is what it is.'"

Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

"There's only chaos": Bill Clinton to attack Trump directly in DNC speech

Former President Bill Clinton will use his five-minute address at the virtual Democratic National Convention to take a scalpel to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the economy, repeatedly attacking him by name, a source familiar with the speech tells Axios.

Why it matters: As a former president, Clinton has sanded down his private criticism of Trump in public. But tonight, he’ll dispense with the “one-president-at-a-time” protocol that precludes direct and sustained criticism by a predecessor.

Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country ... it is what it is"

Michelle Obama said Monday night that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, President Trump has sewn "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The big picture: The former first lady is one of the most popular and motivating figures across the ideological range of the Democratic Party, and is one of the most powerful voices for turning out women and voters of color. Her speech was recorded. While she reprised her 2016 mantra — "When they go low, we go high" — Obama was direct in her criticism of Trump.

Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump attacks Biden after DNC speech: "Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama"

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning what appeared to be a response to Michelle Obama's address during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Driving the news: Michelle Obama said Monday night that from coronavirus deaths to the economy to foreign alliances and racial justice, Trump has sewn "chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

