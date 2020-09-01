13 mins ago - World

Israel-UAE talks progress toward possible White House ceremony

Kushner and O'Brien at a military base near Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sarah Stewart/AFP via Getty

Abu Dhabi — Israel-UAE normalization talks are progressing faster than expected and could lead to an additional trilateral pact involving the U.S., officials from all three countries told me following talks in Abu Dhabi.

What's next: Israeli officials said a signing ceremony could take place at the White House on September 18th. For now, Israel's national security adviser has invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Israel to continue the talks.

Setting the scene: Officials from all three countries expressed enthusiasm about the pace, atmosphere, and results of the talks, and optimism that the U.S.-brokered normalization deal would soon be implemented.

  • One incentive for moving fast is to create momentum in the region, potentially leading additional Arab countries to recognize Israel (only Egypt and Jordan had previously done so).
  • Officials from all three countries also said they hope to get a bonus out of the normalization agreement: a trilateral alliance between the U.S., Israel and UAE.
  • That prospective alliance would focus initially on regional security, but could be broadened to other fields as well.

Behind the scenes: U.S. officials — including Jared Kushner and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien — attended almost every breakout session in Abu Dhabi as Israeli and Emirati technical teams discussed investment, finance, health, space, civil aviation, foreign policy and tourism.

  • The most interesting discussion came over dinner on Monday night at the presidential palace, hosted by UAE national security adviser Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attendees told me.
  • The talks underlined the central role of the U.S. role in peace-making between Israel and its Arab neighbors, as the Carter and Clinton administrations previously proved with the Israel-Egypt and Israel-Jordan deals respectively.
  • But despite the warm feelings from the summit, Israeli and Emirati officials expressed caution about what future relations will look like.

Emirati officials said they hope for a relationship unlike Israel's "cold peace" with Jordan and Egypt.

  • Given the UAE's wealth and development, they contend that a more balanced relationship is possible — but it must be based on respect.
  • Several Emirati officials took umbrage at statements from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians about bringing together Israeli ingenuity and Emirati money.
  • The Emiratis see themselves as the Arab start-up nation — sending a probe to Mars, developing a coronavirus vaccine — and say they expect the Israelis to treat them as equal partners.

The other side: Israeli officials acknowledged it will be a challenge to build a deep bilateral relationship with the UAE that's based on trust and mutual interests — and not dependent on “having an American babysitter.”

  • But they said they've been surprised by the Emirati charm offensive, which has involved heavily publicizing the new relationship in domestic media and through outreach to Israeli journalists, some of whom traveled to Abu Dhabi and were granted access to events and officials.
  • Emirati officials say they hope their approach to normalization will lead to more pragmatism across the region.
  • But, but, but: The Emirati decision has been denounced by Palestinian leaders, and countries including Saudi Arabia met the news with cool responses.

Worth noting: One remaining dispute between the sides is the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE. Kushner has said President Trump will discuss the issue with Netanyahu, who has expressed opposition to the arms deal.

Barak Ravid
Aug 31, 2020 - World

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Kushner and O'Brien on board the El Al flight from Israel to the UAE. Photo: Nir Elias/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over the UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 25,587,737 — Total deaths: 852,851 — Total recoveries: 16,882,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,068,139 — Total deaths: 184,450 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
Jacob Knutson
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons

Eviction protesters. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to issue an order temporarily halting residential evictions until Dec. 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: One estimate last month found that 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction and exposure to the shelter system during a pandemic. The CDC's order marks another example of the administration circumventing Congress, where coronavirus stimulus talks have stalled, to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

