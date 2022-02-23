Cracks in Israel's coalition government start to show

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Cracks in Israel's coalition government start to show

Barak Ravid

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (right), Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (center) and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman at a Cabinet meeting. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/pool via Getty Image

Eight months after it was sworn in, Israel's fragile unity government is showing its first cracks.

Why it matters: The government has lost its voting majority on key issues, and while there is no imminent threat of collapse, the coalition could go down that path if internal frictions can't be contained.

Driving the news: Two weeks ago, the Ra'am Islamic party decided to stop voting with the coalition because several promises they received for joining the coalition have not been fulfilled. As a result, the government lost its majority on several votes and had to postpone them.

  • Then on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz started a rebellion of his own. He said his Blue and White party wouldn't vote with the coalition unless commitments he received on increased pensions for military officers were fulfilled. That forced more votes to be postponed.
  • On Tuesday, the situation escalated when Eli Avidar, a minister without portfolio, resigned from the Cabinet.
  • Avidar, a political independent who was very active in the movement to oust former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as no different from Netanyahu and claimed Bennett would not abide by his rotation agreement to hand power to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in 16 months.
  • Because the coalition has just a 61/59 majority in the Knesset, Avidar will now have major leverage in any future vote.

What’s next: Bennett and Lapid are expected to convene the heads of all the coalition parties in the coming days in an attempt to reach a grand bargain to reset the political agenda and stabilize the government.

Worth noting: In what was widely seen as an attempt to resolve another problem in the coalition, Lapid announced he was appointing Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi — a left-wing member of the coalition who recently rebelled and caused the government to lose an important vote — as Israel’s consul general in Shanghai, shifting her out of the Knesset.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. reimposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 over Russia's aggression

Photo: Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Wednesday he will reverse last year's decision to waive sanctions on the entity and corporate officers behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a day after Germany froze certification of the Kremlin-backed project.

Why it matters: It's an escalation in the U.S. sanctions response to what the administration has called the "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, and delivers a fresh blow to an $11 billion pipeline that has proven to be a massive headache for President Biden ever since he waived sanctions last May.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

Expand chart
Data: National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows.

Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow