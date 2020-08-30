Israeli security delegation to travel to UAE in two weeks

A delegation of senior representatives from all Israeli security and intelligence agencies will travel to the UAE in the next two weeks to discuss security aspects of the U.S.-brokered normalization deal, two Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: Israel and the UAE have had a secret security relationship for more than two decades, but Israeli and Emirati officials hope that security dialogue and cooperation between the countries will be broadened as a result of the normalization deal. The Trump administration created a trilateral security dialogue between the U.S., Israel and the UAE.

Details: The Israeli delegation will be headed by Gen. Amir Eshel, the director general of the Ministry of Defense and the former commander of the Israeli Air Force. The delegation will include representatives from the Mossad, the Shin Bet internal security service, the Israeli military and other agencies, Israeli officials tell me.

Gen. Eshel and other defense officials were originally supposed to be part of the Israeli delegation that will travel to Abu Dhabi on Monday together with a U.S. delegation headed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Officials tell me Israel, the UAE and the U.S. jointly decided to separate the economic and civilian talks planned for Monday from the security and intelligence talks.

A date for the security dialogue in Abu Dhabi has not been set yet, but it is expected to take place in September.

The big picture: Kushner, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien and the rest of the U.S. delegation met Sunday in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the normalization deal and the trip to Abu Dhabi.

