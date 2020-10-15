1 hour ago - World

Israeli Knesset approves UAE treaty

Netanyahu with Trump after signing the Abraham Accords. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Israeli Knesset approved the U.S.-brokered normalization treaty with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Why it matters: The treaty was previously approved by the cabinet, which will now be asked to ratify it. It won't come into force until approved by the UAE.

The state of play: 80 members of Knesset voted in favor, 13 voted against and 27 didn’t participate in the vote.

  • 13 members of the Arab Joint List voted against the treaty because the preamble mentioned President Trump’s “deal of the of the century” — a proposal they say would destroy the chances of an independent Palestinian state.

What they are saying:

  • Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a speech before the vote that the treaty included no secret side letters or hidden annexes — a response to criticism he's received for not disclosing his awareness of a pending arms deal between the U.S. and UAE. Critics have accused him of at least tacitly blessing that deal, which he denies.
  • Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi both welcomed the treaty, which they noted was only possible because Netanyahu backed off his plan for immediate annexations in the West Bank (something both opposed).

What’s next: On Tuesday a senior ministerial delegation from the UAE will arrive in Israel for a first public visit. Israeli officials said they hope bilateral agreements will be signed on visas, direct flights and trade.

3 mins ago - World

Special report: Europe braces for monster 2nd coronavirus wave

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The pandemic has come storming back to Europe, and hope of a return to normality is being replaced by a much more ominous prospect: the return to lockdown.

The big picture: Case counts in countries like France and Spain have skyrocketed past the numbers seen during the spring peak. While that’s partially due to more widespread testing, it’s now clear that deaths are climbing too.

13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Feinstein draws progressive fury after praising Graham at close of Barrett hearings

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was widely criticized by liberal groups on Thursday after she gave Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) a hug and called Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings “one of the best" that she's participated in.

Why it matters: Democrats have cast the Republican effort to confirm Barrett in an election year as "illegitimate," warning that it will shatter norms and transform the court for decades.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  2. Politics: Trump, Senate Republicans at odds over stalled stimulus talks — Blue-county people are flocking to red counties during the pandemic — Harris pauses campaign travel after aide tests positive for coronavirus.
  3. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: More than 100 million Americans are out of the labor force.
  5. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  6. World: European countries push to combat second wave without lockdowns.
