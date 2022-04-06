Israeli government on brink of collapse after key lawmaker quits coalition

The Israeli government lost its majority in the Knesset on Wednesday when the coalition whip from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yemina party announced she was joining the opposition.

Why it matters: The dramatic political development brings the fragile Israeli coalition — which until now had a narrow one-seat majority — to the brink of collapse less than a year after it was formed.

Driving the news: Coalition whip Idit Silman announced Wednesday morning she couldn’t support the unity government and called for forming a new right-wing government without holding fresh elections.

Silman said her pretext was a memo the minister of health sent to government hospitals a few days ago instructing them to uphold a High Court ruling allowing people to bring leavened foods into hospitals on Passover.

"I couldn’t allow it to harm Israel’s Jewish identity," she said.

Behind the scenes: But this wasn’t the real reason, according to two political sources in the coalition, who said in recent weeks Silman faced pressure from her family and friends to leave the coalition.

Last month's terror attacks and growing criticism by the settler lobby against the government for not giving building permits in settlements in the occupied West Bank heightened the pressure on Silman.

But what led to her final decision was a political deal she reached with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised her a top spot on the Likud list in the next elections and the ministry of health if Likud forms the next government, according to the coalition sources.

Bennett was caught completely off guard, only hearing about Silman's move when his aides saw the media's push notifications reporting it, the sources said.

Bennett was supposed to meet Silman on Wednesday, but she canceled the meeting and stopped taking calls from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday, the sources added.

What they're saying: Netanyahu welcomed Silman’s decision and said "she proved that what interests her is the Jewish identity of Israel."

Netanyahu called on other right-wing members of the coalition to follow Silman "and come back home."

He has not commented on the reported deal he made with Silman.

Between the lines: Silman’s move represents the further disintegration of Bennett’s party. She is the second Knesset member to leave Yamina since Bennett formed the government, dropping the number of Knesset members in the prime minister's party to just five.

What to watch: The main question is whether other members of Bennett’s party will follow Silman’s move.

At least two others – minister of interior Ayelet Shakked and MK Nir Orbach —spoke publicly about their discomfort regarding some of the government’s policies.

If one of them leaves the coalition, the opposition will have a 61 members majority and could dissolve the Knesset and call a new election.

Bennett canceled his entire schedule Wednesday to deal with the political crisis and summoned all the remaining members of Knesset from his party for an emergency meeting.

The big picture: The Knesset is in recess until May 8, so no vote can take place until then. The government could theoretically survive with only 60 seats until March 2023 when a new budget needs to be approved.