Israeli couple held in Turkey on spy charges freed after diplomatic push

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Israeli couple held in Turkey on spy charges freed after diplomatic push

The couple is greeted upon their return home to israel. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty

After a week of quiet diplomacy, Turkey released the two Israeli tourists who had been held on espionage charges after taking photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's residence.

Why it matters: The situation had threatened to become the new Israeli government's first major diplomatic crisis, but its swift resolution could now present an opportunity for Israeli and Turkey to improve relations. Israeli Foreign Ministry sources expect the country's leaders to speak on Thursday.

Driving the news: On Wednesday afternoon, a Turkish judge issued a secret verdict that the two Israelis arrested last week — Mordi and Natalie Oknin — were innocent and did not commit any acts of espionage.

  • They went through medical examinations before being released and transferred to the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. On Thursday around 5AM local time they landed in Israel.

Behind the scenes: The diplomatic talks to solve the crisis were managed only between the two countries. Israeli Foreign Ministry officials said they considered asking for assistance from the U.S., U.K. or Azerbaijan but decided to keep the discussions bilateral in order to avoid negotiations on a broader diplomatic deal.

  • According to the officials, the talks took place in two different channels: Irit Lillian, the charge d’affaires at the Israeli embassy in Ankara, spoke with Erdoğan’s senior adviser Ibrahim Kalin. Meanwhile the director of the Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
  • A third channel also operated in the background: Israeli President Itzhak Herzog spoke several times with senior Turkish officials with whom he has a personal connection. He didn’t speak to Erdoğan during the crisis.
  • The main message from Israel, both in public and in private, was that the Oknins were not intelligence agents but innocent tourists who got caught up in an unfortunate incident.

After Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu made a public statement about the couple on Tuesday, breaking the silence of the Turkish government, Israeli officials grew concerned that was a signal the crisis would escalate.

  • The Israelis began push harder for a quick resolution, Israeli Foreign Ministry officials say.
  • Kalin, Erdoğan's adviser, came back with a reassuring message, saying there was no political motivation behind the arrest or guidance from the political level to escalate, and Turkey was working to resolve the issue.
  • On Wednesday around noon local time, Kalin informed Lillian of the decision to release the couple. Israeli officials say the Turkish government didn’t ask for anything in return.

Only around 10 of the most senior officials in the Israeli government were informed of the release.

  • The Foreign Ministry informed the couple's family but asked them not to share the news until the two were on the private jet to Israel.
  • The Foreign Ministry even asked Israel's military censor to issue a gag order to prevent the media from reporting on the release. That may not have been necessary, as press reports on Wednesday were still broadly pessimistic.

Between the lines: Israeli officials believe this issue reached Erdoğan's level, and that he wanted to get it over with.

  • They say the Turkish president had been signaling in recent months that he wanted to improve relations with Israel, partly in order to improve his status in Washington. This crisis, Israeli officials contend, is an opportunity for him to do that.

What to watch: If Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett do speak to Erdoğan, as expected, it would be the first call between an Israeli prime minister and a Turkish president since 2013.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 17, 2021 - World

Israel seeks release of couple facing spy charges in Istanbul

Erdoğan. Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty

The Israeli government’s diplomatic efforts have been focused in recent days on securing the release of two Israeli tourists arrested in Turkey on espionage charges.

Why it matters: The incident has the potential to become another major crisis in the already strained Turkish-Israeli relationship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 17, 2021 - World

Israel's new ambassador starts work in D.C.

Mike Herzog, Israel’s new ambassador to the U.S., arrived in Washington over the weekend and started work on Monday.

Why it matters: As the most experienced and knowledgeable official in the Israeli government on the U.S.-Israel relationship, Herzog is expected to be the senior figure in Israeli diplomacy with the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 17, 2021 - World

Scoop: U.S. floats interim Iran nuclear deal

Sullivan (R) with Blinken. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/Pool/AFP via Getty

National security adviser Jake Sullivan raised with his Israeli counterpart the idea of an interim agreement with Iran to buy more time for nuclear negotiations, three Israeli and U.S. sources tell me.

Why it matters: The idea is only preliminary, and the Biden administration continues to insist that the full 2015 nuclear deal be restored. But with nuclear talks set to resume in Vienna on Nov. 29, it provides a window into at least some of the thinking inside the administration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow