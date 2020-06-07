2 hours ago - World

Israel looks to move forward with West Bank annexation "within weeks"

Yariv Levin (L) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman. Photo: Abir Sultan/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker of the Israeli Knesset Yariv Levin said in a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and settler leaders on Sunday that Israel will move forward with annexation of parts of the West Bank "within weeks," sources who attended the meeting told me.

Why it matters: Levin is heading the team formed by Netanyahu to negotiate with the Trump administration over the West Bank annexation maps. In the last few months, he has held numerous meetings and phone calls about the issue with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his team.

The big picture: The coalition agreement that allowed Netanyahu to form his new government says he can bring "the understandings with the Trump administration" on annexation up for a vote in his Cabinet or the Knesset as early as July 1 — but only with the full agreement of the White House.

What they're saying:

  • Netanyahu was more reserved about the timetable for annexation. According to one of the people who attended the meeting, Netanyahu told settler leaders he still doesn’t have a “green light” from the White House to move forward with his annexation plan and that the details and the maps haven’t been agreed to yet with the Trump administration. Netanyahu said he is working within a tight schedule to annex "the maximum territory possible" in the West Bank.
  • The prime minister stressed in his meeting with the settler leaders that Israel needs to seize the opportunity now with Trump in the White House. "We must not make Trump think we are not interested in annexation," Netanyahu said, according to people who attended the meeting.
  • Netanyahu also told settler leaders that the Trump administration refers to a "Palestinian state" in its peace plan, but that Israel doesn't define it as such. He stressed that any Cabinet decision on annexation will not refer in any way to Israeli agreement for a Palestinian state.

What to watch: After meeting with the settlers, Netanyahu met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the annexation plan. Both Gantz and Ashkenazi have expressed deep concerns and reservations.

  • Before bringing any annexation plan to the White House for approval, Netanyahu will have to get an agreement on the details with Gantz and Ashkenazi.
  • Without such a consensus, he will have a difficult time getting a green light from the Trump administration.

Axios
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council vows to disband police department

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council — a veto-proof majority on the panel of 13 — signed a pledge at a rally on Sunday to begin the process of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department as it currently exists, The Appeal first reported.

Why it matters: The move to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model answers the calls of activists who have been pushing for a massive overhaul of law enforcement in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

Alayna Treene
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House plans dramatic action on police reform

Protestors in front of the Capitol building. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday will try to turn the public outcry over George Floyd's killing into policy action, unveiling sweeping legislation on police reform and holding a hearing with Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd.

Why it matters: The Democratic measure represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades.

Jonathan Swan
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the room: Trump's top aides plot new theme

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump's top political advisers, in a private meeting last week, said their boss needs to add more hopeful, optimistic and unifying messages to balance his harsh law-and-order rhetoric.

Why it matters: They're deeply concerned about "brutal" internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's killing.

