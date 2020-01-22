White House opposes Israel's West Bank annexation prior to release of peace plan

Between the lines: The U.S. officials said the Trump administration has made its position clear to the Israeli government, and Netanyahu is aware that the U.S. doesn’t want Israel to take any unilateral steps before the peace plan is published.

Details: Netanyahu's new annexation statements came after his main opponent in upcoming elections, Benny Gantz, visited the Jordan Valley and announced he will annex the Jordan Valley "in coordination with the international community" if he wins on March 2.

Netanyahu quickly announced he is ready to bring annexation to a vote in the Knesset.

A Twitter brawl erupted between the prime minister and Gantz after Netanyahu's announcement — with the politicians attacking each other for not being serious about annexation.

The back-and-forth underscores the fierce fight for right-wing voters.

The bottom line: It is still unclear when the U.S. peace plan will be presented. President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner will arrive in Israel Wednesday to discuss the issue with Netanyahu and Gantz. U.S. officials say Trump is expected to announce his decision in the next few days.

