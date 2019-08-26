Israel asked U.S. to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah retaliation threats

Driving the news: Israel did not formally take responsibility for Sunday's drone attack. Nasrallah said it failed and only damaged the organization's media office. Israeli officials claim it hit a much more important target.

Israeli officials tell me Netanyahu told Pompeo in their phone call on Sunday that he should convey to Hariri that if Hezbollah attacks Israel, Israel won't differentiate between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government and will retaliate against the Lebanese state as a whole.

Pompeo spoke by phone with Hariri yesterday and passed on the message.

The big picture: The Trump administration is supportive of Israeli efforts to counter Hezbollah, and has put new sanctions on many members of the organization in the last two years. However, the administration has been careful not the harm relations with the Lebanese government and cooperates closely with the Lebanese army.

The latest: After Pompeo's call with Netanyahu, the State Department issued a statement which focused on Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria and didn't mention Lebanon at all.