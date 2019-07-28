The U.S. and Israel secretly performed 3 tests of the "Arrow 3" anti-ballistic missile system over the past 2 weeks at Kodiak Island, Alaska. Israeli officials say the tests were successful and the "Arrow 3" intercepted all incoming missiles outside of the atmosphere.

Why it matters: This was the biggest missile test the U.S. and Israel have performed on American soil. An Israeli military gag order on press reports of the tests was lifted at 4 a.m. ET Sunday, after all Israeli troops had left Alaska. Its main goal is to intercept long-range missiles from Iran, possibly in the future involving a nuclear warhead.