The U.S. and Israel secretly performed 3 tests of the "Arrow 3" anti-ballistic missile system over the past 2 weeks at Kodiak Island, Alaska. Israeli officials say the tests were successful and the "Arrow 3" intercepted all incoming missiles outside of the atmosphere.
Why it matters: This was the biggest missile test the U.S. and Israel have performed on American soil. An Israeli military gag order on press reports of the tests was lifted at 4 a.m. ET Sunday, after all Israeli troops had left Alaska. Its main goal is to intercept long-range missiles from Iran, possibly in the future involving a nuclear warhead.
- This is a huge technological achievement. The "Arrow 3” is the most sophisticated anti-ballistic missile system in the world.
The big picture: The test needed to take place in Alaska because it contains relatively open airspace. This allows the countries to perform such missile tests without endangering civilian aviation.
- The United States Department of Defense funded most of the missile test as part of the ongoing U.S. support for the "Arrow" anti-ballistic missile program, which has been going for over a decade. The test was so strategic that Israel's ambassador to Washington, D.C., Ron Dermer, secretly travelled to Alaska to attend parts of it.
What they're saying: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting Sunday that the "Arrow 3" test shows Israel has the capability to act against the Iranian ballistic missile threat.
- Senior Israeli defense officials said the test proves that Israel is several years ahead of the Iranians when it comes to missile technology.