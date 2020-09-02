33 mins ago - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

Driving the news: The first direct flight of an Israeli commercial airliner allowed to pass through Saudi airspace was El Al flight 971, which carried Jared Kushner and other officials from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Monday.

  • The fact that Kushner was on board made it much easier to obtain Saudi approval, but EL AL flight 972 the following day — from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv — also received approval even though there was only an Israeli delegation on board.
  • Today, the Saudi civil aviation authority announced it had agreed to the Emirati request to allow all incoming and outgoing flights to the UAE — from any country in the world — to pass through Saudi airspace.
  • Previous U.S. administrations had unsuccessfully lobbied the Saudis to allow Israeli airlines to use their airspace. However, this agreement applies only to flights from Israel to the UAE, and not to other destinations.

Behind the scenes: Emirati officials had engaged with their Saudi counterparts on this issue over the last two weeks, and Kushner and other White House officials were also involved in those efforts, sources familiar with the issue say.

  • Yesterday, Kushner discussed the issue in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, and the Saudis notified the U.S. team of their agreement.
  • The Saudi green light paved the way for an Israel-UAE civil aviation agreement.

What they're saying: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this "a huge breakthrough" that would make flights to the UAE cheaper and thus bolster tourism between the countries. "These are the fruits of peace," he said, predicting that "more good news" would be coming.

Barak Ravid
14 hours ago - World

Israel-UAE talks progress toward possible White House ceremony

Kushner and O'Brien at a military base near Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sarah Stewart/AFP via Getty

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Israel-UAE normalization talks are progressing faster than expected and could lead to an additional trilateral pact involving the U.S., officials from all three countries told me following talks in Abu Dhabi.

What's next: Israeli officials said a signing ceremony could take place at the White House before Sept. 18. For now, Israel's national security adviser has invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Israel to continue the talks.

Barak Ravid
Aug 31, 2020 - World

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Kushner and O'Brien on board the El Al flight from Israel to the UAE. Photo: Nir Elias/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over the UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Jeff Tracy
18 mins ago - Sports

The sports trading card boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sports trading cards are enjoying something of a renaissance, fetching greater value than ever before and engendering excitement on a level not seen since their last golden age in the 1990s.

Driving the news: A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.9 million last week, breaking the all-time record set in 2016 by the famous T206 Honus Wagner ($3.12 million).

