Israel-UAE normalization deal to be signed at White House on Sept. 15

The signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will take place at the White House on Sept. 15, according to White House officials.

Why it matters: This will be the first signing of a peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state in more than 25 years.

Details: White House officials said President Trump will attend the ceremony alongside a senior Israeli delegation headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and a senior Emirati delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed — a senior member of the royal family.

It will be the first-ever public meeting between an Israeli prime minister and an Emirati minister.

Many meetings have taken place in the past, but they were kept secret.

Between the lines: The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be a "treaty of peace" with the same legal and diplomatic status as peace agreements Israel has previously signed with Egypt and Jordan, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.

Israel wants the agreement to carry the most serious status, demanding the greatest commitment from both parties, Israeli officials explain.

Officials also hope the agreement will send a message of long-term stability, rather than a temporary deal.

