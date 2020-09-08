59 mins ago - World

Israel-UAE normalization deal to be signed at White House on Sept. 15

Trump with the team of officials who helped broker the Israel-UAE agreement. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will take place at the White House on Sept. 15, according to White House officials.

Why it matters: This will be the first signing of a peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state in more than 25 years.

Details: White House officials said President Trump will attend the ceremony alongside a senior Israeli delegation headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and a senior Emirati delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed — a senior member of the royal family.

  • It will be the first-ever public meeting between an Israeli prime minister and an Emirati minister.
  • Many meetings have taken place in the past, but they were kept secret.

Between the lines: The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be a "treaty of peace" with the same legal and diplomatic status as peace agreements Israel has previously signed with Egypt and Jordan, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.

  • Israel wants the agreement to carry the most serious status, demanding the greatest commitment from both parties, Israeli officials explain.
  • Officials also hope the agreement will send a message of long-term stability, rather than a temporary deal.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 7, 2020 - World

Boris Johnson says U.K. will quit Brexit talks within weeks if no deal with EU struck

Boris Johnson. Photo: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday the United Kingdom will walk away from Brexit talks if no agreement is struck with the European Union by Oct. 15.

The big picture: The U.K. has five weeks to reach a deal with the EU, with negotiations due to resume in London on Tuesday. The threat comes as the U.K. plans legislation to "override" key aspects of the Brexit withdrawal agreement reached with the European Union — including on Northern Ireland, the Financial Times first reported Sunday.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

The hunt for dark matter expands

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hunt for dark matter — the mysterious substance that makes up the majority of matter in the universe but hasn't been directly observed — is turning to new places and looking for new candidates.

The big picture: Regular matter — the stuff that makes up you, me and everything we know and see out in the universe — is only 15% of the total matter in the universe.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to win

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November, stressing that it's "the most important election in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The comments come after reports that Trump's campaign is having real money concerns — an unusual position for an incumbent that has worried GOP operatives. The campaign has yet to release its August fundraising, but Joe Biden and the Democrats say they raised a record-breaking $364.5 million last month.

