Netanyahu denies Israel-UAE deal included secret clause on F-35s

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports that he gave the Trump administration a green light to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE as part of a normalization deal announced last Thursday.

Why it matters: U.S. law requires the administration to consult with Israel before sealing an arms deal with any Arab country, to ensure Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge (QME). It must also report to Congress on the matter.

This morning, Israel's Yediot Ahronot newspaper reported that the normalization deal included a secret clause, approved by Netanyahu, about F-35 sales to the UAE.

Between the lines: Israel's status as the only Middle Eastern country to posses the most advanced fighter aircraft in America's arsenal currently gives it a clear technological advantage over other militaries in the region.

Netanyahu’s office responded with a statement, saying: “The peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates does not include any reference to arms sales and the U.S. has made it clear that it will always take strict care to maintain Israel's qualitative edge."

The prime minister's office did confirm, however, that the U.S. had been in talks about arms deals with Arab countries including the UAE in the weeks prior to the normalization deal.

The statement said Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the sale of advanced weapons to Arab countries, including those who have peace deals with Israel.

According to the statement, Netanyahu "was explicit in Israel's opposition to the sale of F-35s and other advanced weaponry to any country in the Middle East" during a July 7 meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Netanyahu sent a letter the next day, via Friedman, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterating that "Israel's position remains unchanged even following the reaching of peace agreements," per the statement.

Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, subsequently "underscored Israel's opposition to the sale of F35s" in a meeting with Pompeo.

A White House official denied there was a secret clause in the UAE-Israel normalization deal about arms sales to the UAE.

Worth noting: Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — whom Netanyahu did not brief on the UAE normalization talks — both said today that they know nothing about any arms deal connected to the agreement, and would oppose the sale of the F-35 to the UAE.

