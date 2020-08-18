1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu denies Israel-UAE deal included secret clause on F-35s

UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed with Trump in 2017. Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports that he gave the Trump administration a green light to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE as part of a normalization deal announced last Thursday.

Why it matters: U.S. law requires the administration to consult with Israel before sealing an arms deal with any Arab country, to ensure Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge (QME). It must also report to Congress on the matter.

This morning, Israel's Yediot Ahronot newspaper reported that the normalization deal included a secret clause, approved by Netanyahu, about F-35 sales to the UAE.

  • Between the lines: Israel's status as the only Middle Eastern country to posses the most advanced fighter aircraft in America's arsenal currently gives it a clear technological advantage over other militaries in the region.

Netanyahu’s office responded with a statement, saying: “The peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates does not include any reference to arms sales and the U.S. has made it clear that it will always take strict care to maintain Israel's qualitative edge."

  • The prime minister's office did confirm, however, that the U.S. had been in talks about arms deals with Arab countries including the UAE in the weeks prior to the normalization deal.
  • The statement said Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the sale of advanced weapons to Arab countries, including those who have peace deals with Israel.
  • According to the statement, Netanyahu "was explicit in Israel's opposition to the sale of F-35s and other advanced weaponry to any country in the Middle East" during a July 7 meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.
  • Netanyahu sent a letter the next day, via Friedman, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterating that "Israel's position remains unchanged even following the reaching of peace agreements," per the statement.
  • Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, subsequently "underscored Israel's opposition to the sale of F35s" in a meeting with Pompeo.

A White House official denied there was a secret clause in the UAE-Israel normalization deal about arms sales to the UAE.

Worth noting: Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi — whom Netanyahu did not brief on the UAE normalization talks — both said today that they know nothing about any arms deal connected to the agreement, and would oppose the sale of the F-35 to the UAE.

Barak Ravid
Aug 17, 2020 - World

No Israeli annexations in West Bank "for some time," Kushner says

Photo: Israeli Prime Ministry handout via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured the U.S. he won't move forward with annexation in the West Bank without White House consent, and “we are not going to give him such consent for some time," Jared Kushner told reporters today.

Why it matters: Netanyahu agreed to suspend his annexation plans in order to strike a normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates, but stressed afterwards that the suspension was temporary.

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 21,927,114 — Total deaths: 775,000— Total recoveries: 13,917,917Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 5,446,233 — Total deaths: 170,586 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos poll: Democrats fear in-person campaigning, voting.
  4. Politics: Inside Washington state's all-mail electionsGov. Andrew Cuomo pens book on New York's COVID-19 response.
  5. Health: America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most — The U.S. didn't learn its lesson on nursing homes.
  6. Business: Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities — Pandemic-driven relocations could drive the next phase of the real estate market.
Axios
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus forces rethinking of safety net for working women

Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for working women, but one prominent women's policy expert says it could provide a new opportunity to create the kinds of social supports they should have had all along.

Driving the news: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the pandemic has created a "she-cession" — a loss of jobs that has disproportionately affected women and highlighted the gaps in the safety net for working families.

