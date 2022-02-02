Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel offers to help UAE bolster defenses after Houthi attacks

Barak Ravid

The flags of the UAE and Israel fly at Expo 2020 Dubai in the Gulf country on Jan. 31. Photo: Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli defense officials visited the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss possible defense and intelligence assistance following recent Houthi attacks targeting the Gulf country, two Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The unprecedented missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels have rattled the UAE and led it to look for ways to bolster its defenses against future strikes.

  • Israel and the UAE had a back-channel defense and intelligence relationship for more than two decades that only became more public after the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Driving the news: The Houthis have launched at least three recent attacks targeting the UAE, which is a member of the Saudi-led coalition that has waged an aerial campaign against the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen since 2015.

  • The first Houthi attack killed three people in Abu Dhabi and wounded six others. The second was intercepted by U.S. and Emirati air defenses.
  • The third came on Sunday, just hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Abu Dhabi for his first-ever official visit to the UAE. The missile was intercepted by Emirati and U.S. air defenses, and Herzog continued his visit as planned.
  • A Houthi military spokesperson this week threatened to continue the attacks on the Gulf country, linking them to the ties between the UAE and Israel.

The big picture: Following the first attack, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) in a letter that Israel was ready to provide intelligence and defense assistance.

  • In Abu Dhabi last week, Israeli officials met with Emirati military officials, who said the Gulf country needed assistance with its missile defense and counter-drone technology, according to Israeli officials
  • The officials tell me one critical field that was discussed was detection and early warning.
  • Emirati officials declined to comment.
  • Emirati ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba and ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Monday that the Biden administration and other world powers should deploy sanctions against the Houthis to pressure them to agree to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to MBZ yesterday and stressed that Washington will continue to provide early warning intelligence and collaborate on air defense, the Pentagon said.

  • Austin told MBZ the U.S. will send the Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole to the UAE and will deploy F-18 and F-22 fighter jets in the UAE.

What’s next: Israel's Ministry of Defense and national security agencies are expected to discuss the Emirati requests in the coming days, Israeli officials tell me.

  • The officials say they want to help the UAE as much as they can while not jeopardizing sensitive technology that Israel doesn't want shared.
  • “We will be happy to help whoever is our friend as much as we can, and if the Emiratis want, we will be happy to cooperate. It is their decision," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday.
  • Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tells me Israel should formally designate the Houthis as a terror organization.
  • Gen. Frank McKenzie, the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command, is also expected to visit the UAE next week for further discussion on bolstering defense cooperation, a source with direct knowledge of the issue said.

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: COVID hospitalization rates higher for unvaccinated than boosted — Pandemic pits health care experts against the media — CDC raises travel advisories for a dozen countries due to COVID spike.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID — 5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy.
  4. World: Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge — WHO warns of pandemic's "large increases" in health care waste — Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over pandemic protest violence.
  5. Variant tracker
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigns

Jeff Zucker in 2018. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

CNN boss Jeff Zucker shocked the media world Wednesday by announcing he is resigning from CNN, the company that he’s led since 2013, because of a relationship with a longtime senior colleague that he failed to disclose.

Why it matters: Zucker is one of the most powerful executives in the industry and was a driving force behind CNN's new push into digital subscriptions.

