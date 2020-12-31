Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Israel to assess Erdoğan's seriousness on normalizing relations

Erdoğan holds up a map of Israel during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2019. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan publicly stated last week that he wants to improve relations with Israel, the Israeli government decided to start a low-profile outreach to Turkey in order to determine whether his intentions are sincere, two Israeli officials told me.

Why it matters: Relations between Israel and Turkey, once close allies, started deteriorating in 2008 and have entered a state of ongoing crisis. In 2018, Turkey downgraded its diplomatic relations with Israel after unrest surrounding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Driving the news: Over the last several weeks, Turkey has been sending ambiguous signals to Israel either through the press or through third parties like the president of Azerbaijan, as first reported by Axios.

  • Last Friday, Erdoğan told reporters that Turkey maintains relations with Israel through intelligence channels and stressed: “We have some difficulties with the people at the top."
  • The Turkish president said his country can’t accept Israeli policy towards the Palestinians, but added: “Our heart desires that we can move our relations with them to a better point.”
  • The Israeli government is uncertain how to read the signals coming from Turkey, but foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi decided to hold a meeting on the issue after Erdoğan’s remarks.
  • The meeting, which took place on Wednesday at the foreign ministry, was also attended by senior officials from the prime minister’s office, the ministry of defense and the Mossad.

What’s next: Israeli officials who were briefed on the meeting told me that Ashkenazi said to start sending "quiet feelers" to the Turks via several channels in order to assess how serious Erdoğan really is about improving relations with Israel.

  • The officials said that Israel is not going to put out any formal, public reaction to Erdoğan’s remarks and will try to engage the Turkish government in private.
  • The spokesman for the Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment.

The big picture: Israeli officials think Erdogan’s new tone is directly connected to the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Erdogan is concerned that Biden — who has called the Turkish leader "an autocrat" — will take a hard line on Turkey, and that warming relations with Israel can score points for him with the new U.S. president.
  • Israeli officials say they'll be very cautious, given their suspicions over Erdoğan’s true intentions. In any case, Israel won't harm its relations with Greece and Cyprus in order to mend relations with Turkey.

Flashback: Israeli-Turkish relations have been deteriorating since the 2008 Gaza war. Contacts were frozen almost entirely after the 2010 "Gaza Flotilla incident," in which Israeli commandos attacked activists who were attempting to breach an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza.

  • Then-President Barack Obama facilitated a trilateral phone call with Netanyahu and Erdoğan in 2013 to try to foster a reconciliation deal.
  • Those talks dragged on until 2016, and the eventual deal unraveled two years later when a new crisis emerged over the Temple Mount.

19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020

Food distribution event on Dec. 12 in Orlando. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

787,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week, a decline of 19,000 from the previous week and 41,000 fewer unemployment claims than economists had projected, according to Labor Department data.

Why it matters: It's the lowest weekly figure this month, but the overall level of economic pain experienced across the U.S. during the holiday season remains astonishingly high. Over 19.5 million Americans are claiming benefits across all unemployment programs to close out the year.

Biden's plan for Inauguration Eve: Lights, church bells for COVID lives lost

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

To set the tone for his inauguration the next day, President-elect Biden will lead a memorial to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19, with church-bell ringings and light shows across the country on Tue., Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Driving the news: The Presidential Inauguration Committee is announcing Thursday morning that a D.C. ceremony, led by Biden, will feature lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — the first time lighting around the Reflecting Pool has memorialized American lives lost. 

America hopes 2021 will be less terrible

Data: Axios/SurveyMonkey online poll; Note: ±2.5% margin of error; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

More than six out of 10 Americans are hopeful about what 2021 has in store for the world, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

The big picture: After a year dominated by the pandemic and a seemingly endless presidential election, Americans are overwhelmingly hopeful that things will get better with the pandemic — and more narrowly hopeful about Joe Biden's presidency.

