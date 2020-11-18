Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Israel launches airstrikes on Iranian-linked sites in Syria

An Israeli Merkava battle tank takes part in an August military drill at the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria, where Israel said Syria planted improvised explosive device. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli Air Force conducted air strikes Tuesday night on Syrian army and Iranian Quds Force targets near Damascus — hours after several improvised explosive devices were discovered on the Israeli side of the border in the Golan Heights.

Why it matters: Tuesday marked the second time in three months that explosive devices were discovered on the Israeli side of the border. Israel claims Iran's Quds Force is using pro-Iranian militias and local Syrian operatives to open a front with Israel in the Golan and engage in attacks on Israeli forces.

Driving the news: An Israeli Defense Force spokesperson said Israel's air force jets attacked the headquarters of the 7th division of the Syrian army near the Golan Heights, from where he said the Iranian forces operate.

  • Other targets were a military base near Damascus international airport that is operated by Iranian forces and another military site near Damascus where Iranian officers live, he added.
  • The Israeli Air Force also attacked Syrian army surface to air missile batteries.
  • The state-run Syrian news agency said three Syrian soldiers were killed in the airstrikes and one was wounded.  

What's next: Israeli officials expect the Iranian forces to continue with attempts to attack near the border using their local proxies.

  • Israeli officials said they believe the Syrian government is also responsible for the attacks against Israel from its territory.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
14 hours ago - World

Palestinians to resume coordination with Israel following Biden's win

Biden with Abbas in 2010. Photo: Thaer Ganaim/PPO via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority announced today it will renew security and civilian coordination with Israel after a six month standoff triggered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to annex parts of the West Bank.

Why it matters: The Palestinian decision is a goodwill sign following Joe Biden's election victory, and it's also an economic imperative because of the deep financial crisis in the West Bank.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

Laura Robles, 14, takes a swab at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. The Lucira test kit is a nasal swab to be used by people aged 14 or older. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night that it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been fired effective immediately.

Why it matters: Krebs, who is responsible for securing voting technology, has drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation. Reuters recently reported he expected to be fired after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election, a claim that Trump has heavily promoted.

