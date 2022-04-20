Israel to send helmets and body armor to Ukraine in policy shift
Israel will send Ukraine helmets and bullet proof vests for medical teams and first responders, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz told his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Since the first days of the war, Ukraine has asked Israel for protective gear and Israel has repeatedly refused, fearing backlash from Russia. While that policy has now changed, Israel is still not offering the advanced weapons systems Kyiv is requesting.
- Gantz said in a statement that he told Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov that the Israeli Ministry of Defense will acquire the protective gear to be provided to Ukrainian rescue and emergency organizations.
- "The Ministers also discussed Israel’s role as led by the Prime Minister and the international effort to bring an end to the war," the statement said.