Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

Naftali Bennett (L) with Joe Biden in August. Photo: Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement. Now, Israel is opposing talking to Iran at all.

Driving the news: A senior Israeli official said Bennett’s call with Blinken was “long and difficult” and that 90 percent of it focused on Iran, including an update from Blinken on the talks that resumed this week in Vienna.

  • Bennett raised a new International Atomic Energy Agency report which found that Iran was now enriching uranium to 20% purity at its underground nuclear facility in Fordow using sophisticated IR-6 centrifuges, in violation of the 2015 deal.
  • “Iran is engaged in nuclear blackmail as a negotiation tactic — this must lead to an immediate suspension of the talks in Vienna and to harsh retaliation steps by the world powers," Bennett told Blinken, according to a statement from his office.
  • Bennett also argued in the call against any sanctions relief for Iran, including in an interim agreement, the Israeli official said.

The other side: A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said Bennett's demand didn't come as a surprise to Iran. "Delegates in Vienna won't take instruction from Beit Aghion," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the Israeli prime minister's residence.

  • Iran's chief negotiator in Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, told Iranian reporters that he had "cautioned the other negotiators that efforts should be made not to allow actors outside the talks to negatively impact the process."

Worth noting: This was the first phone call between the Israeli prime minister and Blinken, who had communicated previously with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

What’s next: Gantz is expected to visit Washington next Thursday for talks about Iran with Blinken and with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 30, 2021 - World

Weapons-grade enrichment would "imperil" nuclear talks, diplomats warn Iran

The talks resume in Vienna. Photo: EU Vienna delegation handout via Getty

Senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. briefed reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, saying that if Iran starts enriching uranium to 90% purity, the level needed to produce nuclear weapons, it would "seriously imperil" the negotiations.

Why it matters: Israel has shared intelligence with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich weapons-grade uranium, as Axios first reported on Monday.

Sophia Cai
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. faces urgent anti-hacker crisis

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Biden administration is accelerating efforts to fill nearly 600,000 vacant cybersecurity positions in the public and private sectors bogging down efforts to protect digital infrastructure.

Why it matters: Following a deluge of ransomware attacks targeting critical government and corporate infrastructure this year, clogs in the talent pipeline are leaving federal, cash-strapped local governments and Big Business even more susceptible to hacking.

Mike Allen, author of AM
5 hours ago - World

Courage vs. coddling with China

Peng Shuai of China serves during the China Open in Beijing in 2017. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The women's professional tennis tour suspended tournaments in China Wednesday out of concern for Peng Shuai, on the same day that a top business voice made excuses for Beijing.

Why it matters: Ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, some sports figures are taking on the regime — while Big Business shrinks from confrontation with the world's second-largest economy.

