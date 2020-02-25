39 mins ago - World

Scoop: Israel cancels academic's lectures for criticizing Netanyahu's Iran policy

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Prime Minister Netanyahu. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has ordered its embassies in Russia, Canada and Bulgaria to cancel planned speaking events by an Israeli academic and prominent Iran expert, claiming he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy on the Iranian nuclear program, officials told me.

Why it matters: For many years, the Israeli Foreign Ministry would send Israeli academics who disagree with the government on speaking tours around the world in order to convey the strength of Israeli democracy. Israeli diplomats view the move against the academic as a sign of retaliation and growing fear of dissent on politically charged issues.

The backdrop: The academic — Raz Zimmt, a former intelligence analyst in the Israeli military and highly respected Iran expert both in Israel and around the world — was invited by the Israeli embassies in Ottawa, Moscow and Sofia (Bulgaria) to give lectures on Iran for journalists, diplomats and opinion-makers. The Foreign Ministry was supposed to pay for his trips abroad.

  • Earlier on Tuesday, the head of the strategic division of the Israeli Foreign Ministry sent a cable to the ambassadors in Russia, Canada and Bulgaria asking them to cancel the invitations they sent to Zimmt due to his positions on Iran.
  • The cable said Zimmt "harshly criticized the government policy on Iran and mainly about the maximum pressure policy we are pushing. Dr. Zimmt’s opinions do not serve our political goals. He is a loud and knowledgeable opposition to our policy. As much as it is possible, we ask that you terminate his arrival."

Zimmt declined to provide comment. In a short tweet, he wrote that he still respects the Foreign Ministry but will continue speaking his mind and expressing his professional opinion.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Exclusive: Netanyahu rejected an Omani proposal for Israel-Iran talks in 2013

Netanyahu attends a meeting with the Sultan of Oman in Muscat, Oman, Oct. 26, 2018. Photo: Israeli Prime Ministry Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In mid-2013, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal from the Sultanate of Oman to mediate a back channel between Israel and Iran, believing it would legitimize the secret U.S.-Iran talks that ultimately led to the 2015 nuclear deal, according to four former Israeli officials involved in the negotiations.

Why it matters: Knowledge of the dramatic Omani initiative had until now been restricted to a small group of Israeli officials. When he came into office in 2009, Netanyahu banned the Israeli Mossad from engaging in any direct or indirect talks with the Iranians without his clear approval, Israeli officials told me. Such an order doesn’t exist for any other country in the world.

Go deeperArrowFeb 2, 2020 - World
Dave LawlerBarak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Scoop: Israel and UAE discuss anti-Iran cooperation at secret White House meeting

Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed at the White House in May. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The White House hosted a secret trilateral meeting in December between the U.S., Israel and the UAE on coordination against Iran, Israeli and U.S. officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting, which took place on Dec. 17, is one in a series of steps from the Trump administration to facilitate closer ties between Israel and the Arab states. It included discussion of a UAE-Israel nonaggression pact — an interim step on the way to diplomatic normalization.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - World
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Diplomats, national security experts decry Trump's Mideast peace plan

A general view from Nablus in the occupied West Bank of the eastern valley. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)

30 former foreign policy and national security officials from three administrations published an “open letter” harshly criticizing the Trump Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Why it matters: The signatories, who served under George W. Bush, Clinton and Obama, criticized the plan as harming U.S. interests, giving Israel “a green light” for annexation in the West Bank and possibly turning Israel into a binational state.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - World