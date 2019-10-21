Stories

Israel's Netanyahu fails to form government for 2nd time in 6 months

Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned the mandate for forming a government to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday after failing to cobble together enough support for a coalition within the 28-day timeframe that Rivlin had granted.

Why it matters: This is the second time in six months that Netanyahu has failed to form a government after an election. Benny Gantz, leader of the center-left Blue and White Party, will now get an opportunity to form a coalition, but he's also unlikely to succeed. The chances are growing that Israel will be forced to hold a third election this year.

Context: After Israel's Sept. 27 election ended in a near tie, both Netanyahu and Gantz were pushed to the negotiating table by Rivlin, who proposed a unity government in which the job of prime minister would rotate.

  • Gantz demanded to be prime minister first because he'd vowed not to serve under Netanyahu while the prime minister faced looming corruption indictments.
  • Netanyahu refused to be second as prime minister due to those indictments. According to the law, Netanyahu would have to resign when indicted if he held a lower post.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

