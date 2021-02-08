Sign up for our daily briefing

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on Monday, with his lawyers giving their formal response to his indictment. 

Why it matters: Netanyahu's trial resumes 43 days before Israel is due to hold its fourth election in two years. 

Driving the news: Netanyahu hopes to use his trial as a means for mobilizing his base ahead of the elections. 

  • He and his lawyers entered the courtroom several minutes before the hearing started. Netanyahu stood with his back to the cameras, making every effort not to be photographed inside the courtroom.
  • On Sunday Netanyahu released a Trump-like video in which he spoke about a "witch-hunt" and "rigged cases". 
  • In the video, he called on his supporters not to demonstrate in front of the court because of COVID-19 restrictions but said he "appreciates" them.

Between the lines: Netanyahu, his lawyers and political allies had taken every step possible to delay the resumption of the trial, and they were quite successful.

Of note: Yariv Levin, Speaker of the Knesset legislature, issued an unusual statement on Sunday calling on the judges to postpone the hearing of witnesses and evidence until after the March 23 election.

  • Levin claimed that if the trial is not postponed it will be perceived as a political intervention by the judges against Netanyahu.

What's next: The main decision the judges need to take on Monday is the schedule for the hearing of evidence and witnesses.

  • The judges have said in the past they want to have three hearings a week and that Netanyahu would have to attend most of them.
  • If this stage starts in the next few weeks and is not postponed until after the election, it is sure to dominate the agenda of the campaign. 

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of Netanyahu's court appearance.


Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
13 hours ago - World

Scoop: Israel will ask allies to pressure ICC prosecutor against opening war crimes investigation

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Israel intends to ask dozens of allies to convey a "discreet message" to Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), tomorrow and urge her to not move forward with an investigation against Israel on alleged war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, two Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Israel is very concerned any investigation could lead to international arrest warrants against Israel officials and military officers. The Israelis are also concerned such an investigation will boost BDS campaigns against Israel.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
4 hours ago - Sports

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs, 31-9, winning Super Bowl LV in front of 25,000 masked and socially distanced fans in Tampa. 

The big picture: With the win, 43-year-old Brady moves to an unprecedented 7-3 in the Super Bowl, further cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time at the expense of Patrick Mahomes — the player with perhaps the best shot at challenging for that throne.

  • Mahomes, visibly battling a foot injury, had an uncharacteristically bad day under center as the Chiefs' depleted offensive line had no answers for the Bucs’ fearsome pass rush.
Jonathan Swan
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

AFL-CIO leader: Clinton, Obama let down unions

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

AFL-CIO boss Richard Trumka told Jonathan Swan in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that former Presidents Clinton and Obama didn't understand unions' importance — and were disappointments to organized labor because of it.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden has surrounded himself with people that are worker-friendly, so that in the multitude of decisions that are made every day without the president being involved, they're going to think about the impact it has on workers," Trumka said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow