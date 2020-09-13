47 mins ago - World

Israel to reimpose 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases

Photo; Yonathan Sindel/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday the government will impose a three-week lockdown in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza following a major resurgence in coronavirus cases, AP reports.

Why it matters: Israel is the first developed country to re-enter lockdown, which it had initially lifted in May, according to Haaretz. The lockdown will begin on Friday, coinciding with the start of Rosh Hashanah.

The state of play: Israel has reported an average of 3,398 new cases over the last seven days. The country has reported over 153,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and there are over 53,000 infections in the West Bank and Gaza, per Johns Hopkins.

Driving the news: The announcement comes the same day that Netanyahu is expected to fly to the U.S. for a signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE normalization agreement at the White House.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - World

Dozens arrested during lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia

Lockdown protesters marching from the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Dozens of lockdown protesters in Melbourne, Australia, were arrested after facing off with riot police for a second straight day on Sunday, per Nine News.

The big picture: The Victorian state capital has been under a nightly curfew since Aug. 5 amid surging coronavirus cases. From midnight Sunday, the curfew was being cut by an hour to 9pm–5am. Victoria's states of emergency and disaster were extended until at least Oct. 11, as state officials confirmed Sunday 41 new cases and seven more deaths from COVID-19. All other states and territories have reported single-digit or zero cases for weeks.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 28,819,579 — Total deaths: 921,156 — Total recoveries: 19,494,163Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 6,496,159 — Total deaths: 193,787 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Education: The colleges that are getting reopening right.
Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer preparing to distribute COVID vaccine by year-end, CEO says

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his company will know whether its coronavirus vaccine is effective by the end of October and that it has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses in anticipation that the vaccine will receive FDA approval.

Why it matters: There has been a major push by the Trump administration to get a coronavirus vaccine to the public this fall, though it may only be available for certain high-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already urged governors to have vaccine distribution centers ready by November.

