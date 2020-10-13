Israel to Lebanon: Maritime border dispute can be resolved within weeks

Israeli officials are framing upcoming negotiations over their maritime border dispute with Lebanon as a matter of pragmatism — if both sides take a businesslike approach, they say, the issue can be resolved fairly quickly.

Why it matters: These will be the first negotiations between the two countries in 30 years. The maritime border dispute affects natural gas exploration, and the revenues at stake could reach the tens of billions of dollars.

The state of play:

The talks will be held in a big tent at the UN base in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, 200 meters north of the Israel-Lebanon border. U.S. mediators and UN diplomats will also attend the talks.

The U.S. mediator will be John Desrocher, a former U.S. ambassador to Algeria.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker, who facilitated the talks, and Jan Kubic, the UN envoy for Lebanon, will also attend Wednesday's meeting.

What they're saying: Israeli officials involved in the talks say they're prepared to make compromises to speed the process along: