Israel to Lebanon: Maritime border dispute can be resolved within weeks

A maritime border marker near Naqoura, where the talks will be held. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty

Israeli officials are framing upcoming negotiations over their maritime border dispute with Lebanon as a matter of pragmatism — if both sides take a businesslike approach, they say, the issue can be resolved fairly quickly.

Why it matters: These will be the first negotiations between the two countries in 30 years. The maritime border dispute affects natural gas exploration, and the revenues at stake could reach the tens of billions of dollars.

The state of play:

  • The talks will be held in a big tent at the UN base in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, 200 meters north of the Israel-Lebanon border. U.S. mediators and UN diplomats will also attend the talks.
  • The U.S. mediator will be John Desrocher, a former U.S. ambassador to Algeria.
  • Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker, who facilitated the talks, and Jan Kubic, the UN envoy for Lebanon, will also attend Wednesday's meeting.

What they're saying: Israeli officials involved in the talks say they're prepared to make compromises to speed the process along:

  • “Our goal is to solve the disagreement around the maritime border. It is not a peace process and not normalization. This is a specific aim of solving a technical disagreement which is not very big but that prevents developing natural gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean," an Israeli official said in a briefing with reporters.
  • “If the other side wants to reach the talks to claim victory over the Zionist enemy we will not have any progress and the Lebanese will stay as they are now without any ability to develop their natural gas reservoirs. But if the Lebanese come in with a pragmatic approach they will get pragmatism in return and then we hope we can make progress and get a deal within several weeks or months. This is better than being stuck for another 10 years."
  • The Israeli officials said the gaps between the parties are not big, and none of the disputed portions of the maritime border are longer than 15 kilometers.

Barak Ravid
Israeli Cabinet approves UAE peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli Cabinet unanimously approved on Monday the U.S.-brokered peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed at the White House last month, and decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, later this week.

Why it matters: The Israeli government wants Thursday's vote to grant the treaty the same status as similar agreements with Egypt and Jordan — and to make it clear it has broad support in parliament, which represents the Israeli people.

Maria Arias
McConnell says Senate will vote on new PPP funding before election

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) speaks after Senate Republican Policy Luncheon in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Senate's "first order of business" when it returns on Oct. 19 will be to vote on "targeted relief for American workers," including new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Why it matters: House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are still very far apart on key elements of a relief deal, and any push for smaller, more targeted legislation is more of a political maneuver than any thing else.

Ursula Perano
Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett declined to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday if she believes the president has the unilateral authority to delay an election, arguing that giving "off-the-cuff answers" would essentially make her a "legal pundit."

Why it matters: President Trump suggested he could delay the election earlier this year. but he has no authority to unilaterally do so under the Constitution. It would take a change in federal law to move the date of the election — which would have to be approved by both chambers of Congress.

