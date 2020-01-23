The timing also comes amid President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate and days before his scheduled Feb. 4 State of the Union address.

Pence made the announcement after a meeting with Netanyahu at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. He said Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House meeting, and that at Netanyahu's recommendation, he invited Gantz to the White House too.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has been considering releasing its plan ahead of Israel's March 2 elections, a controversial proposition because it could sway the election results.

The release of the peace plan was postponed twice in the lead-up to Israeli elections, with the White House saying it did not want to interfere with Israel's political process.

Between the lines: The optics of a meeting now on Mideast peace could give both Netanyahu and Trump ammunition to argue they are trying to accomplish meaningful work even as they are under fire politically.

Details: Vice President Mike Pence, traveling in Israel, has met with Blue and White party leader Gantz to discuss the issue and is to meet later today with Netanyahu.

The White House is expected to issue an announcement today on the Trump administration's peace plan, Israeli officials tell me.

Gantz, Netanyahu and the White House declined to comment.

Jordan's King Abdullah II recently expressed hope that a plan could allow the international community to see "the glass half full," though previously he and other Jordanian officials were wary of the White House presenting it.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Pence's comments.