Israel lists first commercial flight to UAE

An El Al 737. Photo: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Israel’s airport authority on Friday listed the departure of a commercial Israeli airliner to the United Arab Emirates on its planned schedule for the first time.

Why it matters: The milestone flight is another sign of progress in the U.S.-brokered normalization deal between the two countries that was announced two weeks ago.

  • El Al Flight 971 — the international calling code for the UAE — operated by a Boeing 737 will depart Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport at 10 a.m. Israel time on Monday, flying directly to Abu Dhabi through Saudi airspace.

The plane will include several delegations:

  • A U.S. team led by President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner will also include national security adviser Robert O’Brien, White House envoy Avi Berkowitz and U.S. envoy for Iran Brian Hook.
  • An Israeli team led by national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat will also include the director-generals of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health.
  • A group of Israeli and American reporters are also expected to be on the plane to cover the flight as well as talks between the U.S. and Israeli teams with Emirati officials.

What’s next: The Israeli delegation is expected to have technical talks with the Emirati government on Monday and Tuesday regarding a set of bilateral agreements for the opening of embassies, direct flights and visas.

  • Those talks will also set the stage for an official signing ceremony at the White House in several weeks.

Marisa Fernandez
House committee launches contempt proceedings against Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Mike Segar/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The House Foreign Affairs Committee announced Friday that it will launch contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records related to the State Department's involvement in attempts to link Joe Biden to corruption in Ukraine.

Why it matters: Democrats on the committee say that Pompeo gave similar documents to Senate Republicans, alleging he has undertaken a "transparently political misuse of Department resources" and shown "an unprecedented record of obstruction and defiance of the House’s constitutional oversight authority."

Orion Rummler
Kamala Harris says officer in Jacob Blake shooting should be charged

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told NBC's "Today" that the police officer that shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back, leaving him paralyzed, should face charges, based on what she saw in the video of the incident.

Why it matters: It is rare for officers to be charged in the deaths of Black Americans, as seen in an Axios review of the most prominent cases of police killings.

Dave Lawler
Some countries see pandemic as unifying. Not America

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most people across 14 wealthy countries surveyed by Pew tend to think their country has handled the pandemic well — and in Denmark and Australia that view is near-universal.

The flipside: There are two exceptions to the generally positive outlook: the U.S. and U.K. Americans were also by far the most likely to say the pandemic has divided their country (77%), rather than uniting it (18%).

