Israel evacuates embassy in Kyiv due to fear of Russian invasion

Barak Ravid
Israeli President Herzog meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in October. Photo: Ukrainian presidency via Getty

Israel is evacuating its embassy in Kyiv and moving diplomats to Lviv in Western Ukraine due to growing concerns about a Russian invasion, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on Monday.

Why it matters: Israel delayed this decision for several days and even sent more diplomats to Kyiv to help Israelis evacuate, but the government has now concluded that the Israelis who want to leave have left and it is too dangerous to keep diplomats in Kyiv. The U.S. embassy shifted operations to Lviv last week.

Behind the scenes: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made the decision on Monday evening local time in a meeting in the Foreign Ministry's Situation Room, after senior officials held calls with their U.S. and French counterparts and Lapid was briefed on the latest intelligence, Israeli officials tell me.

  • “Based on this intelligence it was decided to evacuate the Israeli diplomats from Kyiv and it will happen on Tuesday," an Israeli official said.

The state of play: In recent days, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has been repeatedly calling on Israeli nationals to leave Ukraine.

  • Forty flights departed Ukraine to Israel in the last ten days, but most were half-full and just 4,000 of the more than 10,000 Israelis in the country have left, according to the Israeli officials.
  • Israel plans to use the diplomatic mission in Lviv to organize the departure of Israeli nationals by land if Russia invades. Israeli has been coordinating with officials in Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova and Hungary for such an eventualities, with several Israeli diplomats visiting border crossings.

Erin Doherty
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pedestrian deaths are surging

Expand chart
Data: Governors Highway Safety Association; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Pedestrian deaths from cars soared to record levels during the pandemic, according to data from the Governor's Highway Safety Association.

Why it matters: An uptick in dangerous driving behavior during the pandemic contributed to the dramatic increase in pedestrian deaths in 2020, despite less drivers being on the road.

Shawna Chen
7 mins ago - Health

Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street in London on Feb. 21, 2022. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ended England's self-isolation requirement for people who test positive for COVID despite pushback from scientists.

Why it matters: Though the government still advises people with COVID to stay at home and avoid contact with others, Johnson said that Monday's move, which goes into effect Feb. 24, will aim to treat COVID like any other transmissible illness.

Dave Lawler
40 mins ago - World

Putin to decide whether to recognize separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine

Data: Mapbox/OSCE as of Feb. 14, 2022; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin ended an extraordinary televised meeting with his Security Council on Monday by saying he'd decide by the end of the day whether to recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Why it matters: The separatists don't hold all of the territory they claim and have asked for Russian military assistance. Recognition could thus be a de facto declaration of war from Putin.

