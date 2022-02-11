Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel evacuates diplomats' families from Ukraine as Russia tensions escalate

Barak Ravid

Israeli flag is seen in front of the building where Israeli Embassy is located in Kyiv, Ukraine, in October 2019. Photo: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israel on Friday said it has started to evacuate non-essential staff and the families of its diplomats from Kyiv and published a travel warning for Israelis traveling to Ukraine.

Why it matters: Israel has been avoiding this step for weeks due to diplomatic sensitivities with Ukraine and Russia, but it made Friday's evacuation decision because the situation has reached a tipping point, a senior Israeli official told Axios.

  • “The Russians have amassed the number of troops they need on the border with Ukraine to start an invasion on a short order and started a military drill in Belarus and the Black Sea," the official said.

Driving the news: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ordered the evacuation following a meeting to assess the situation in Ukraine.

  • The travel warning didn’t call on Israeli citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, but to reconsider their stay in the country and avoid getting close to points of tension. It also recommended that Israelis consider avoiding any future travel to Ukraine.
  • Michael Brodsky, the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, and his team will stay in Kyiv and the embassy will continue to operate as usual. The Israeli Foreign Ministry asked Israelis in Ukraine to register at the embassy. About 4,000 have registered so far.
  • Worth noting: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was expected to arrive in Israel next Monday but postponed his trip earlier this week, Israeli officials say.

The big picture: The U.S., UK, Japan, Australia, Germany and Canada have also evacuated the families of their diplomats or moved some staff out of Ukraine and issued travel warnings to their nationals.

  • President Biden during an NBC interview that aired Thursday said American citizens in Ukraine "should leave now."
  • Echoing Biden's comments, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged Americans to leave Ukraine, saying a Russian invasion could take place during the time of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which last until Feb. 20.

Go deeper: Satellite images show increased Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Health

Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are postponing their application to the Food and Drug Administration for the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5.

What they're saying: The companies said they "will wait for the three-dose data" because they "believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
56 mins ago - World

Satellite images show increased Russian military buildup near Ukraine

New troops and military equipment, including tents, near an airfield in central Crimea on Feb. 10. Satellite image: ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images recently captured by Maxar Technologies show that Russia is continuing to deploy troops and military equipment, likely including field hospitals, near Ukraine's borders in Crimea, Belarus and western Russia.

Why it matters: U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur soon, even during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Sports

Ukrainian Olympian holds up "No War" sign after race

Vladyslav Heraskevych after a skeleton heat at the Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

A Ukrainian skeleton athlete on Friday displayed a small sign that read "No War in Ukraine" after he finished his race at the Winter Olympics, AP reports.

Driving the news: "It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war," Vladyslav Heraskevych told AP after his competition. "I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

