Israel evacuates diplomats' families from Ukraine as Russia tensions escalate

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Israeli flag is seen in front of the building where Israeli Embassy is located in Kyiv, Ukraine, in October 2019. Photo: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Israel on Friday said it has started to evacuate non-essential staff and the families of its diplomats from Kyiv and published a travel warning for Israelis traveling to Ukraine.
Why it matters: Israel has been avoiding this step for weeks due to diplomatic sensitivities with Ukraine and Russia, but it made Friday's evacuation decision because the situation has reached a tipping point, a senior Israeli official told Axios.
- “The Russians have amassed the number of troops they need on the border with Ukraine to start an invasion on a short order and started a military drill in Belarus and the Black Sea," the official said.
Driving the news: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ordered the evacuation following a meeting to assess the situation in Ukraine.
- The travel warning didn’t call on Israeli citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, but to reconsider their stay in the country and avoid getting close to points of tension. It also recommended that Israelis consider avoiding any future travel to Ukraine.
- Michael Brodsky, the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, and his team will stay in Kyiv and the embassy will continue to operate as usual. The Israeli Foreign Ministry asked Israelis in Ukraine to register at the embassy. About 4,000 have registered so far.
- Worth noting: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was expected to arrive in Israel next Monday but postponed his trip earlier this week, Israeli officials say.
The big picture: The U.S., UK, Japan, Australia, Germany and Canada have also evacuated the families of their diplomats or moved some staff out of Ukraine and issued travel warnings to their nationals.
- President Biden during an NBC interview that aired Thursday said American citizens in Ukraine "should leave now."
- Echoing Biden's comments, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken urged Americans to leave Ukraine, saying a Russian invasion could take place during the time of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which last until Feb. 20.
Go deeper: Satellite images show increased Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders