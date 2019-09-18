Why it matters: The latest vote count shows Netanyahu has failed to get the right-wing block to a 61-seat majority — which would have allowed him to get immunity from his upcoming indictment and pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court and allow the Knesset to overrule court decisions.

Gantz hasn't won either, so it can’t form a center-left coalition.

The big picture: The results so far suggest that Avigdor Lieberman is going to be the kingmaker after the election.

Lieberman has already announced he wanted to form a secular liberal unity government with Gantz and Netanyahu.

Yes, but: Forming a unity government would be very hard because of Netanyahu’s legal situation and his upcoming hearing on Oct. 3.

Gantz committed during the campaign not to join a unity government led by Netanayhu due to his corruption indictments.

Netanyahu refuses to join a unity government led by Gantz.

The bottom line: If both Gantz and Netanyahu stick to their positions, Israel would be thrown into an even deeper political crisis — and potentially another election for the third time in a year.

Go deeper: Read Axios' Israel election preview