Israel's Netanyahu and rival deadlocked after election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech to supporters of his Likud party after polls closed in the Israeli parliamentary elections.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters of his Likud party after polls closed in the elections. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the Blue and White party, led by Benny Gantz, are tied in the election at 32 seats each, with more than 85% of votes counted.

The latest: The center left and the right wing block were also close to a tie with 55-56 seats each on Wednesday morning. The Israel Beitenu party, led by former Defense Minister Avidor Lieberman, looks set to win about 10 seats.

Why it matters: The latest vote count shows Netanyahu has failed to get the right-wing block to a 61-seat majority — which would have allowed him to get immunity from his upcoming indictment and pass laws that would weaken the Supreme Court and allow the Knesset to overrule court decisions.

  • Gantz hasn't won either, so it can’t form a center-left coalition.

The big picture: The results so far suggest that Avigdor Lieberman is going to be the kingmaker after the election.

  • Lieberman has already announced he wanted to form a secular liberal unity government with Gantz and Netanyahu.

Yes, but: Forming a unity government would be very hard because of Netanyahu’s legal situation and his upcoming hearing on Oct. 3.

  • Gantz committed during the campaign not to join a unity government led by Netanayhu due to his corruption indictments.
  • Netanyahu refuses to join a unity government led by Gantz.

The bottom line: If both Gantz and Netanyahu stick to their positions, Israel would be thrown into an even deeper political crisis — and potentially another election for the third time in a year.   

