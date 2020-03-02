Netanyahu's party on course to win Israel's election: exit polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party is projected to win the most seats in Israel's election, according to exit polls. All three polls show his right-wing bloc one seat short of a majority.

Why it matters: The exit polls are not official results, but they project a strong performance from Netanyahu in Israel's third elections in 10 months despite a looming corruption trial. Both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, his centrist rival, failed to form coalition governments following elections in April and September.

By the numbers: The Channel 13 exit poll shows Netanyahu's Likud party winning 37 seats and his right-wing bloc 60, just one short of the 61 needed for a majority.

Gantz's Blue and White party receives 32 seats and his center-left bloc 52. Avigdor Leiberman's nonaligned party wins the other eight seats.

The Channel 12 exit poll shows Likud with 37 seats to Blue and White's 33, while the Channel 11 poll shows Likud with 36 and Blue and White 33. Both show the right-wing bloc with 60 seats.

Where things stand: The exit polls will continue to be updated as real vote counts come in.

There were no signs of voter fatigue in this rerun election. Turnout was the highest since 1999.

This is a remarkable turnaround for Israel's longest-serving prime minister, and it likely means the political obituaries that had been in progress will be shelved for now.

What to watch: Netanyahu has stayed on as caretaker prime minister during the current political deadlock, but he hopes for a new government backed by a right-wing bloc with at least 61 seats.

That coalition could disrupt the legal proceedings against him, or at least allow him to continue as prime minister during the trial, which begins March 17.

Gantz has ruled out a unity government, citing Netanyahu's trial.

If Netanyahu again fails to form a government, Israel could be forced into yet another election in the coming months.

Netanyahu has vowed to annex parts of the West Bank within weeks if elected.

The backstory: Likud recently took a narrow lead in opinion polls ahead of Blue and White, which had previously led most polls since September.

Netanyahu's recent trips to Washington, for the unveiling of President Trump's peace plan, and Moscow, to secure the release of an Israeli woman held on drug charges, helped boost the prime minister's image as a foreign policy maestro.

At the same time, Netanyahu ended his quest for parliamentary immunity from the three corruption indictments against him. That kept Gantz from centering his campaign around Netanyahu's immunity hearings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.