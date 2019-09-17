Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party trails the center-left Blue and White party in 2 of 3 exit polls released as polls closed in Israel today, and the parties are tied in the third poll. All 3 polls show Netanyahu's right-wing bloc falling short of the 61 seats needed for a majority.
Why it matters: Exit polls are not the same as official results, but they are a significant indicator. This was Israel's second election in a matter of months after Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition following April's vote. He is facing 3 pending corruption indictments and may have to remain in power to stay out of jail.
The big picture: The exit polls show Netanyahu coming up short, but it is unclear if his primary rival, Benni Gantz, would be able to form a coalition if given the chance. Gantz has already announced he is looking to lead a unity government that includes Likud, but it's unclear if the party will agree to join as long as Netanyahu is its leader.
By the numbers:
- According to Channel 13 exit poll: Likud won 31 seats to 33 for Blue and White. Netanyahu's right-wing bloc won 54 seats and the center-left bloc led by Benny Gantz won 58.
- According to Channel 12 poll: Likud (33) trails Blue and White (34). The right-wing bloc has 57, while the center-left gets 55.
- According to the Channel 11 poll: Likud (32) and Blue and White (32) are dead even. The right-wing bloc gets 56 seats and center-left 54.
