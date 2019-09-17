Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party trails the center-left Blue and White party in 2 of 3 exit polls released as polls closed in Israel today, and the parties are tied in the third poll. All 3 polls show Netanyahu's right-wing bloc falling short of the 61 seats needed for a majority.

Why it matters: Exit polls are not the same as official results, but they are a significant indicator. This was Israel's second election in a matter of months after Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition following April's vote. He is facing 3 pending corruption indictments and may have to remain in power to stay out of jail.