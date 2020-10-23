Israel drops opposition to F-35 deal between U.S. and UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced in a joint statement on Friday that Israel will not object to the sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: The Trump administration was planning to notify Congress in the next few days about the upcoming deal, which has been a top priority for the UAE, Israeli officials said. The statement will likely convince Congress not to intervene against the deal over concerns for the Israel’s security.

The backstory: Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East to possess America's most advanced fighter aircraft, and the proposed sale had been a major headache in the wake of Israel's normalization deal with the UAE.