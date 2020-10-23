24 mins ago - World

Israel drops opposition to F-35 deal between U.S. and UAE

Netanyahu and Trump before the signing of the Abraham Accords. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced in a joint statement on Friday that Israel will not object to the sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: The Trump administration was planning to notify Congress in the next few days about the upcoming deal, which has been a top priority for the UAE, Israeli officials said. The statement will likely convince Congress not to intervene against the deal over concerns for the Israel’s security.

The backstory: Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East to possess America's most advanced fighter aircraft, and the proposed sale had been a major headache in the wake of Israel's normalization deal with the UAE.

  • Netanyahu vehemently denied that he had given a green light to the arms deal as part of the normalization talks, which in turn led to anger from the UAE.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Oct 22, 2020 - World

U.S.-Israeli delegation secretly visits Sudan

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A joint U.S.-Israeli delegation traveled secretly on Wednesday to Sudan for talks on a possible announcement on "ending the state of belligerence" between the countries that could be released in the next few days, sources briefed on the trip told me.

The big picture: President Trump announced earlier this week he is ready to remove Sudan from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list once Sudan pays $335 million in compensation to American terror victims.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
50 mins ago - World

Israel and Sudan begin normalization process after call with Trump

Trump announces the news in the Oval Office. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan and Israel announced today that they will “end the state of belligerence” between them and start the process of normalizing ties.

Driving the news: The announcement came after a phone call hosted by President Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the head of Sudan's governing council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

We're all guinea pigs for Tesla's latest self-driving tech

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tesla is beta-testing its latest self-driving technology with a small group of early adopters, a move that alarms experts and makes every road user — including other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists — unwitting subjects in its ongoing safety experiment.

Why it matters: Tesla hailed the limited rollout of its "full self-driving" beta software as a key milestone, but the warnings on the car's touchscreen underscore the risk in using its own customers — rather than trained safety drivers — to validate the technology.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow