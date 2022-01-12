Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel PM gambles on no lockdown strategy as cases climb

Barak Ravid

Naftali Bennett. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is facing growing criticism as Israel continues to set new records for daily COVID cases, but he's decided to try to ride out the fifth wave without new lockdowns.

Why it matters: Bennett has taken a big bet that the Israeli health system will be able to withstand the Omicron wave.

  • As cases began to rise, Bennett quickly imposed new border restrictions to buy time for the health system to prepare. He has also made a second booster dose available to health workers and people over 60.
  • But Bennett has avoided new restrictions and argued that a lockdown would not be effective against Omicron.

Between the lines: Bennett's political calling card during previous waves was to argue that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be keeping the country open, so he doesn't have much room to maneuver on this issue politically.

State of play: 65% of Israelis would support limitations on public gatherings, in contrast with Bennett's policy, according to a Channel 12 poll published earlier this week.

  • Majorities disapprove of how the government (63%), Bennett (62%) and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman (66%) — who has opposed compensation for businesses affected by the new wave — are handling the pandemic.

What he's saying: At a press conference on Tuesday, Bennett blamed the media for generating “hysteria” about the Omicron wave.

  • He stressed that it was not possible to defeat Omicron and that, therefore, the correct strategy was to protect vulnerable people while keeping the economy open.
  • Bennett did change course on one issue by pledging compensation for some businesses.
  • He said the next few weeks will be hard but the Omicron wave will pass.

What’s next: Bennett and his advisers are anxiously waiting to see a change in the number of new infections, which they expect to start to fall in 10–14 days.

  • If this happens, they think they'll get a lot of credit from the public, Bennett's aides say.

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
Jan 10, 2022 - Health

Man receives heart transplant from a genetically altered pig

Surgeons performing the operation at University of Maryland Medical Center. Photo: Tom Jemski/UMSOM Public Affairs

For the first time, a patient with life-threatening heart disease received a heart from a genetically modified pig, the University of Maryland Medical Center announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The patient, 57-year-old David Bennett, is still doing well three days later, proving for the first time a "genetically-modified animal heart can function like a human heart without immediate rejection by the body," UMMC said. The surgery has the potential to provide hope to hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide, the New York Times notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
13 mins ago - World

China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

Wang Yi (right) greets Faisal bin Farhan on Jan. 10. Photo: Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via Getty

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.

Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Ahead of Iran deal decision, White House to "focus the fire on Trump"

Jen Psaki briefs the press as Jake Sullivan looks on. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the Iran nuclear talks reaching a critical moment, the White House plans to focus much of its public messaging in the coming weeks on attacking former President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 deal, two sources briefed on the White House plans told me.

Why it matters: The Biden administration thinks it's now just a matter of weeks before the critical decision point: Either a deal will be reached and the U.S. will return to the nuclear deal or talks will break down and the administration will move to put more pressure on Iran, the sources said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow