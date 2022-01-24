Sign up for our daily briefing

Israel holds high-level tech summit with China, seeks to avoid U.S. backlash

Barak Ravid

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan visits Jerusalem in 2018. (Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty

To avoid tensions with Washington, Israel coordinated with the Biden administration in advance of a high-level tech and economy summit held virtually with Chinese officials on Monday, two Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Monday's summit, led by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, followed low-profile consultations on China last month between the U.S. and Israeli governments — a sensitive issue given U.S. concerns about Chinese investments in Israel.

  • During Monday's meetings, which included representatives of several government ministries on both sides, Israel and China agree to a three-year plan for cooperation on the economy, science, research and development, and technology.
  • Many of these issues are at the center of the Biden administration's concerns. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have expressed concern in particular over Chinese investments in Israeli infrastructure projects.

  • Both Israeli officials stressed they were cognizant of U.S. concerns and wanted to proceed with maximum transparency. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flashback: On Dec. 14, Israeli and U.S. teams led by the deputy national security advisers from both sides held wide-ranging talks on China policy. A week later, national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised some of the same issues with Lapid and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett while visiting Israel.

Go deeper: Biden administration presses Israel on Chinese investments

Ivana Saric
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sarah Palin tests positive for COVID, delaying defamation trial

Sarah Palin. Photo: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, delaying the start of her defamation trial against the New York Times.

Why it matters: The trial will be closely watched, as it's a rare instance of a major media company defending its editorial practices before an American jury.

Matt Phillips
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 slides into correction territory

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their worst drop of the year, pushing the S&P 500 on track to fall into a "correction."

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February — FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated."
  2. Vaccines: The shifting definition of fully vaccinated — Annual vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO — Team USA 100% vaccinated ahead of Beijing Olympics.
  3. Politics: Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate — Gonzaga University revokes NBA great John Stockton's tickets over mask stance — Arizona governor sues Biden administration over funds tied to mandates.
  4. World: Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games — Beijing officials urge "emergency mode" before Winter Olympics — Austria approves vaccine mandate for adults.
  5. Variant tracker
