A senior Israeli official stressed in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, Israel will need assistance from Moscow to get its citizens and diplomats out, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The message shows just how seriously the Israeli government is taking the threat of an all-out Russian invasion. While 3,000 Israeli citizens have evacuated since Sunday, the Israeli government believes around 10,000 remain in Ukraine.

Details: Wednesday's call was between Alon Ushpiz, the director general of Israel's Foreign Ministry, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Israel's ambassador to Moscow had previously raised the issue with Bogdanov, the Israeli officials say.

Between the lines: The Israeli officials say Israel wants to ensure that if Russia does invade, it will have the ability to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens by land to neighboring countries.

Israel has already established an alternative diplomatic mission in Lviv in Western Ukraine in case the embassy in Kyiv has to be evacuated.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also drafted a contingency plan to evacuate Israelis by land through Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

Israel has tried to balance its close relations with Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. during the crisis, and has sought to avoid any steps that would upset any of its partners until new intelligence shared by the U.S. last Friday convinced the government to begin evacuating its citizens.

What they're saying: Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told Axios that Ushpiz and Bogdanov discussed the friendly relations between Russia and Ukraine.