Israel and UAE foreign ministers to meet in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in June. Photo: Menahem Kahana. Photo: AFP via Getty

The foreign ministers of Israel and the UAE will hold meetings in Berlin on Tuesday, two weeks after they signed a normalization agreement at the White House.

Why it matters: This will be the first-ever publicly announced meeting between the Israeli and Emirati foreign ministers after many secret meetings in the past. They'll continue work on a series of bilateral agreements.

The backstory: The Berlin meeting is the initiative of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. It comes after Israel-UAE meetings that were to be held in Israel last week took place instead over Zoom due to Israel's coronavirus lockdown.

  • This is an opportunity for the Germans to get involved in the normalization process, something they'd been interested in doing, Israeli officials say.

What to expect: In addition to the bilateral talks, there will be a trilateral meeting with Maas over dinner.

  • Maas and his Israeli and Emirati counterparts will also visit the Holocaust Museum in Berlin and lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

What they're saying: “The courageous peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is the first good news in the Middle East for a long time — and at the same time an opportunity for new movement in the dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians," Maas said in a statement.

Oct 4, 2020 - World

U.S. ambassador to Israel: Biden's Iran policy will be bad for Israel and Gulf states

David Friedman. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in an interview with an Emirati website that a Biden victory in the November presidential election will lead to a shift in U.S. policy toward Iran that will be bad for Israel and the Gulf countries.

Why it matters: Friedman is a political appointee who is very close to President Trump after serving as his lawyer for many years. In the 2016 campaign, Friedman was leading the Trump campaign in Israel and in the U.S. Jewish community. Still, it's very unusual for a U.S. ambassador to weigh in on U.S. domestic politics during an election campaign. 

