Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

Ivana Saric

An Israeli man receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel's top health official has approved the rollout of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people most vulnerable to the virus, AP reports.

Why it matters: The country is the first to approve the fourth dose, as much of the world faces a surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The big picture: Nachman Ash, the Health Ministry's director general, said during a press briefing Thursday that the second round of boosters would apply to immunocompromised people for now, and that officials would consider expanding the recommendation to the wider public as the situation evolves, per Reuters.

  • This month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered the rollout of a fourth vaccine dose for certain individuals, including residents over 60 years old and those with weakened immune systems.

Erin Doherty
5 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Child COVID hospitalizations "avoidable" with vaccine

NIAID director Anthony Fauci on Thursday pleaded with parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent "avoidable" hospitalization in an interview on NewsNation's "Morning in America."

Driving the news: "Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in our hospitals from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them," Fauci said, adding: "That is avoidable."

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: Child hospitalizations "avoidable" with COVID vaccine — 88 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: More than 200 Marines removed for defying vaccine mandate — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Paris mandates outdoor mask wearing amid surge — India authorizes 2 vaccines.
Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

A stack of COVID-19 rapid tests from Siemens Healthineers. Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test manufactured by German company Siemens Healthineers.

Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters.

