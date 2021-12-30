Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

Israel's top health official has approved the rollout of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people most vulnerable to the virus, AP reports.

Why it matters: The country is the first to approve the fourth dose, as much of the world faces a surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The big picture: Nachman Ash, the Health Ministry's director general, said during a press briefing Thursday that the second round of boosters would apply to immunocompromised people for now, and that officials would consider expanding the recommendation to the wider public as the situation evolves, per Reuters.